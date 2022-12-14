ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Obituary for Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson

Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022. Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Obituary for Barbara Runge

On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022

An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 6-12

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 7: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Prior Lake boys celebrate the meaning of Christmas by collecting food donations

Two Prior Lake boys are exemplifying what the true meaning of Christmas is as they collect food donations throughout the holiday season for local food shelves. The brothers Rasmusson, Blake, 10, and Logan, 7, and their family have been in the spirit of giving for the past five years. During the holiday season, the Rasmussons set up an elaborate Christmas display at their home and invite family and friends to enjoy in festive activities such as crafts, drinking hot cocoa and even having cookies with Santa.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Library: Lucky Day books for the holidays

The Friends of the Library groups in Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria Library gift the library with funds to purchase Lucky Day books. Lucky Day books are current bestsellers often with long hold lists, but if it is your Lucky Day you may walk into the library and find one of these special books on the shelves, like these:
CHANHASSEN, MN
Where the heck it was

The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
CHANHASSEN, MN
Commentary: Happy holidays and updates from city hall

How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!
Commentary: Prioritizing fiscal transparency at Prior Lake-Savage schools

One of the topics I heard very clearly from our community during my Listening and Learning Tour is the need for greater financial transparency. I couldn’t agree more. Having a high level of fiscal transparency is very important as we are responsible for being wise stewards of taxpayer dollars. As we begin to plan for next school year, now is the perfect time to engage our stakeholders to help drive our budget conversations.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Chanhassen certifies 2023 tax levy, less than preliminary amount

The Chanhassen City Council approved a 6.3% tax levy increase for 2023 after holding its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Monday, Dec. 12. This year’s levy was $12,663,076 while the levy approved for next year was set at $13,463,000—a $799,924 increase. A preliminary levy for 2023, which had been established earlier this year, was set at $13,575,000, which would have been a 7.2% increase.
CHANHASSEN, MN

