Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson
Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022. Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Barbara Runge
On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022
An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 6-12
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 7: A...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake boys celebrate the meaning of Christmas by collecting food donations
Two Prior Lake boys are exemplifying what the true meaning of Christmas is as they collect food donations throughout the holiday season for local food shelves. The brothers Rasmusson, Blake, 10, and Logan, 7, and their family have been in the spirit of giving for the past five years. During the holiday season, the Rasmussons set up an elaborate Christmas display at their home and invite family and friends to enjoy in festive activities such as crafts, drinking hot cocoa and even having cookies with Santa.
swnewsmedia.com
Library: Lucky Day books for the holidays
The Friends of the Library groups in Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria Library gift the library with funds to purchase Lucky Day books. Lucky Day books are current bestsellers often with long hold lists, but if it is your Lucky Day you may walk into the library and find one of these special books on the shelves, like these:
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: Happy holidays and updates from city hall
How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: Prioritizing fiscal transparency at Prior Lake-Savage schools
One of the topics I heard very clearly from our community during my Listening and Learning Tour is the need for greater financial transparency. I couldn’t agree more. Having a high level of fiscal transparency is very important as we are responsible for being wise stewards of taxpayer dollars. As we begin to plan for next school year, now is the perfect time to engage our stakeholders to help drive our budget conversations.
swnewsmedia.com
Federal charges: Savage man sought police confrontation, supported mass shootings
A Savage man who claimed to be "pro mass shooting" and was preparing for a violent confrontation with police was arrested and faces federal charges after a tip to the FBI lead to an investigation. River William Smith, 20, was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of possession...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee City Council holds public hearing for 2023 property tax levy and budget
The Shakopee City Council held a public hearing and presentation at the Dec. 6 meeting regarding the city’s property tax levy and budget for 2023. The so-called Truth in Taxation hearing allowed for public comments about the budget and levy. Nate Reinhardt, the city’s finance director, led the presentation.
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen certifies 2023 tax levy, less than preliminary amount
The Chanhassen City Council approved a 6.3% tax levy increase for 2023 after holding its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Monday, Dec. 12. This year’s levy was $12,663,076 while the levy approved for next year was set at $13,463,000—a $799,924 increase. A preliminary levy for 2023, which had been established earlier this year, was set at $13,575,000, which would have been a 7.2% increase.
Comments / 0