Jared Gordon ‘devastated’ over controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘It’s probably one of the worst decisions ever’

Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
MMAmania.com
Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!
South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement
The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 video: Drew Dober demolishes Bobby Green with devastating one-punch knockout
Drew Dober knows he’s always got a puncher’s chance — and Bobby Green found that out the hard way at UFC Vegas 66. Despite eating a lot of punches through the first half of their fight, Dober kept marching forward and throwing huge hooks just chasing Green’s chin. He eventually connected with a left hook that clubbed Green, but it was the follow-up that ended the fight.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
MMA Fighting
Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya in the works for UFC event on March 25
Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on March 25 in San Antonio, Texas. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting. As a former champion at 135 pounds, Holm remains a constant...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 post-fight show: What’s next for Jared Cannonier, Arman Tsarukyan, and rest of big winners?
The UFC’s 2022 schedule is officially at an end — and Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland couldn’t have closed it out with a weirder fight. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee react to Cannonier’s listless decision win over Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 as well as the unique judging phenomenon that accompanied the bout. Additionally, they discuss the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Drew Dober’s hellacious come-from-behind win over Bobby Green, Amir Albazi’s ceiling in the UFC following his knockout of Alessandro Costa, the chances Michal Oleksiejczuk is a dark horse in the middleweight division, Alex Caceres’ continued success in his 27th UFC bout, and much more.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 results: Arman Tsarukyan outworks Damir Ismagulov for decision win
Arman Tsarukyan displayed a relentless grappling attack to stifle Damir Ismagulov for the better part of 15 minutes to earn a win in the UFC Vegas 66 co-main event. From the start of the fight until it was over, Tsarukyan looked for takedowns and tried to drag Ismagulov to the canvas. While Ismagulov did an admirable job resisting on the ground or getting back to his feet, he just couldn’t produce much offense of his own.
MMA Fighting
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland UFC Vegas 66 official scorecard
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland produced one of the stranger scorecards of the year. It was Cannonier who emerged victorious in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 66 main event, earning the nod on a pair of judges’ scorecards. What made the final tally strange is that Cannonier appeared to have won convincingly on two judges’ cards with 49-46 scores, while another judge saw it 49-46 in Strickland’s favor.
MMA Fighting
Jared Cannonier wins split decision in back-and-forth battle against Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
It wasn’t always pretty, but Jared Cannonier did enough to win a split decision over Sean Strickland in the final UFC fight of the year at UFC Vegas 66. The difference in the fight really came down to Cannonier’s power versus Strickland’s volume, as the one-time title challenger was constantly seeking to land big, heavy punches. Strickland landed a strong jab throughout the five-round affair but couldn’t match Cannonier’s ability to march forward and find a home with huge hooks and overhand punches that likely helped him edge out the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
Comments / 9