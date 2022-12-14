ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOLD-TV

La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is alerting horse owners about recalled food that led to several cases of illnesses and deaths. According to officials, owners are being warned not to feed recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes to horses. The impacted products...
LOUISIANA STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado River Flows Expected to Continue to Plummet

Water is our lifeblood as humans, needed to sustain life, livestock, and livelihoods. So the news that the prediction that the Colorado River flows feeding Lake Powell will continue to fall far below what is needed is grim. In fact, 2023 flows are expected to be just 24 percent of average this coming year.
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Investigating Ghosts of New Mexico

Folklorist and researcher Benjamin Radford will be at the Placitas Community Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gracie Lee room to describe his first-hand investigations into some of New Mexico’s most famous and bizarre ghosts. Radford will distinguish fact from fiction with Albuquerque’s famous...
NEW MEXICO STATE
5280.com

Why Colorado Veterinarians Are Worried About the Corporatization of Pet Medicine

In 2015, when Colorado native Jay Brekke opened his first veterinary clinic in Castle Pines, the majority of the veterinarians in the area were small, independently operated businesses. Clients were able to build familiar relationships with their providers, and pets received personalized treatment. In the seven years since, however, the landscape has changed dramatically, with a large number of local vet clinics being sold to big corporations like Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) or BluePearl. While the big vet business may provide more convenience, it comes with a price: custom, quality care and a flexible pricing structure. And in a time of veterinarian shortages and high demand for treatment, many pet owners are left looking for independent vets to work with—and coming up short.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces

Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
SANTA FE, NM
nbc11news.com

Bird flu is killing Colorado's Bald Eagles

A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
COLORADO STATE

