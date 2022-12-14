Read full article on original website
STP Investment Services buys fintech firm WealthSite
Investment operations service provider STP Investment Services has purchased fintech firm WealthSite for an undisclosed sum. WealthSite offers integrated and tailor-made accounting, portfolio management, reporting and analytics solutions. It primarily targets single and multi-family offices as well as wealth advisory firms and money managers that cater to ultra-high-net-worth (UNHW) customers.
Risk management firm Acin rakes in $24m in Series B funding
ACIN, an operational risk management company that serves the financial services market, has received an investment of $24m in its Series B round. The funding has been provided by a strategic consortium of banks, including JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group. Acin’s existing investors Notion Capital,...
Fairstone wraps up acquisition of advice firm Sabre Financial
British wealth management and consolidation firm Fairstone has concluded the deal to purchase Sabre Financial, a Devon-based advice company. Established in 1997, Sabre Financial offers specialised pension and investment services. The firm employs nine advisers and staff to approximately 800 clients. Completion of the deal has added over £200m to...
Kingswood snaps up Barry Fleming & Partners
Wealth and investment management group Kingswood has announced the acquisition of Barry Fleming and Partners. Founded in 1975, Barry Fleming…. Wealth and investment management group Kingswood has announced the acquisition of Barry Fleming and Partners. Founded in 1975, Barry Fleming & Partners advises individuals, companies, trustees, and charities. In addition,...
HSBC: market disruption here to stay
Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer – Europe, Middle East & Africa at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth believes market disruption will be here “for some time” and the industry must “adjust and adapt to it”. He stated this at Private Banking & Wealth Management...
SGPB: clients want more complex and differentiating solutions
At Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Conference and Awards 2022, a key topic of discussion was the massive shift…. At Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Conference and Awards 2022, a key topic of discussion was the massive shift in client expectations. Keynote speaker, Antoine Blouin, head of wealth...
