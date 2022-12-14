ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters

In Moshannon Valley, a long awaited expansion of an area Emergency Medical Center is moving closer to reality. Organizers say they are putting together funding assistance from a variety of sources. Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for $300,000 in Federal Funding for the project — joining funds from Local and State Grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over $2 Million.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
AASD Clarifies Rifle Policy

The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight, clarifying a possible new adaption to a School Policy. Officials are clarifying that the new adaptation would allow trained Act 1-20 Certified Police Officers in the School District to have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency.
ALTOONA, PA
Information Release: Arrests & seizure of a large amount of Illegal Narcotics, Firearms, and U.S. Currency

ARRESTS: On 12/14/2022, Officers from the West Mifflin Police Department working in conjunction with Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorneys General Office Region V, and members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2128 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Mifflin resulting in the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics, firearms, and U.S. currency.
New Stanton nixes overnight work at warehouse project

Night construction work won’t be allowed at the site of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse being built along the New Stanton-Hempfield border. The New Stanton Zoning Hearing Board this week denied a request from builder Layton Construction Co. for a zoning variance to allow work after 9 p.m. and before 6 a.m.
NEW STANTON, PA
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Altoona Area School District Act 120

The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
SMICKSBURG, PA

