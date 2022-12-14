Read full article on original website
Related
abc23.com
Centre County Naloxone Initiative
Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County Government buildings. The County wants to put what are called Naloxone boxes in the Courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain Narcan — one of the medications that can reverse an opioid overdose. The Narcan would be in nasal form, and has proven to be effective elsewhere.
abc23.com
Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters
In Moshannon Valley, a long awaited expansion of an area Emergency Medical Center is moving closer to reality. Organizers say they are putting together funding assistance from a variety of sources. Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for $300,000 in Federal Funding for the project — joining funds from Local and State Grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over $2 Million.
Lycoming County announces program to cleanup contaminated sites
Loan and grant funds will now be available for the cleanup of contaminated sites through the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program, the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners announced. Funded by a grant from the US EPA, the program provides low-interest loans and grants for financing the cleanup of brownfield sites. A brownfield is any property that is underutilized for various socioeconomic reasons such as abandonment, obsolescence, tax delinquency, and/or blight,...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Area School District Act 120
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
abc23.com
AASD Clarifies Rifle Policy
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight, clarifying a possible new adaption to a School Policy. Officials are clarifying that the new adaptation would allow trained Act 1-20 Certified Police Officers in the School District to have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency.
fox8tv.com
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
wkok.com
Union County Farm Gets $3 Million Rail Grant
NEW COLUMBIA — The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for Pennsylvania rail projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). In our area, one project is a $3 million grant for a Union County farm. Among the rail funding...
Lycoming County first responders are search and rescue qualified
Williamsport, Pa. — In early December, United Way staff and local first responders participated in training with Project Lifesaver International. With the training, the emergency personnel were recertified in search and rescue. The training included two days of on-site instruction from a certified national instructor. Project Lifesaver International offers in-depth training for public safety agencies on the use of special search and rescue equipment, technology, and procedures; communicating with people with cognitive conditions; and strategies for finding missing persons who may have wandered off or...
abc23.com
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
PennLive.com
Feud escalates in Pa. county government; controller claims fiscal records are ‘in shambles’
WILLIAMSPORT - The ongoing feud between the Lycoming County controller and commissioners has escalated with the controller claiming the county fiscal records “are sadly in shambles.”. The allegation made Friday by Controller Krista B. Rogers is the latest in the more than year-long dispute that remains in court. The...
Work on southern section of CSVT sees progress
Progress can be seen in new locations for the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County, according to PennDOT. The Northern Section opened in late July 2022. Crews recently began clearing trees in preparation for constructing the future Route 61 connector in Shamokin Dam Borough. After the trees are cleared, and Erosion Control devices are installed, the contractor will begin work on box culverts in...
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)–Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, as volunteers in Ramey, Pennsylvania stopped at the Beulah Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of those who served their country. Volunteers waited for the convoy of first responders and veterans guiding the tractor-trailer carrying the wreaths. This year’s driver was Keshon Patterson, who made […]
abc23.com
Centre County Casino Dispute
The proposed Casino in Centre County was discussed Wednesday during a hearing before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There was no decision on the fate of the Casino project — as Lawyers suggest it could be years before related issues are decided in Court. In recent months, more opposition...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Power plant receives threatening letter
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say they received a call recently about a threatening letter received by a power plant in Lycoming County. The Hamilton Patriot LLC power plant in Clinton Township reported to police on Dec. 6 that they received a letter in the mail with a potential threat. Trooper William Reynolds said the threat was investigated and found to be non-credible. Reynolds said police found that multiple facilities in the United States have received similar letters. Multiple law enforcement units in the area are aware of this incident and continue to investigate.
State College man found dead at residence, borough police launch investigation
There is no known threat to the community, police wrote in a statement.
Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
Comments / 0