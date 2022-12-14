Read full article on original website
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m., Victoria police confirmed one person was injured in an accidental shooting. As a result, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting took place on the 1500 block of Navidad Street and is currently under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) has issued a warning about a new phone scam targeting residents claiming they missed jury duty. The VCSO has received many reports of phone scams regarding missing jury duty where the caller threatens the person they called of severe consequences and arrest if they don’t pay up immediately.
PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
The Dallas Cowboys are off to what I would call a pretty good start behind a stout defense! As of right now, the Cowboys are 10-3 and are one of the top teams in the league. However, this means nothing to me unless they can win a playoff game with an exclamation point! Keep in mind, I am a Dallas Cowboys fan.
