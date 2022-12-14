ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

San Angelo LIVE!

Chronic Wasting Disease: What Every Hunter Should Know Now!

AUSTIN – Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly contagious and fatal neurological disease affecting members of the deer family. It is spreading in Texas. To date, 428 captive or free-ranging cervids — including white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk — in 17 Texas counties have tested positive for CWD. If not contained, it can have long-term impacts on the deer population of the state.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday

Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and …. Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday. Protecting yourself from wire transfer scams and …. Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold

This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks …. This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold. Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. » https://trib.al/MJuzf6I. Police investigating after body found in Bossier …. Police are investigating after a body was...
TEXAS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!

Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
TEXAS STATE
Westloaded

3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in Texas

Christmas is a magical time of year, and there are few places better to enjoy the holiday season than in the great state of Texas. From festive light displays and traditional holiday events to delicious food and plenty of opportunities for shopping, Texas has something for everyone during the Christmas season. Here are three of the best places to enjoy Christmas in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Arctic Blast Coming to Texas

Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
