Read full article on original website
Related
If mammals hibernate, what do reptiles do? How Texas animals react to winter
Throughout the state of Texas, many different types of animals have already entered or are about to enter a restful winter through either hibernation or brumation.
San Angelo LIVE!
Chronic Wasting Disease: What Every Hunter Should Know Now!
AUSTIN – Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly contagious and fatal neurological disease affecting members of the deer family. It is spreading in Texas. To date, 428 captive or free-ranging cervids — including white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk — in 17 Texas counties have tested positive for CWD. If not contained, it can have long-term impacts on the deer population of the state.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arctic Cold to Arrive in North Texas Ahead of Christmas, Time to Winterize and Get Ready
A brutal blast of cold air is pushing into North Texas late next week. A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Howling north winds will accompany the front, adding to the chill. Temperatures will plummet by Thursday. High temperatures will...
ktalnews.com
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and …. Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday. Protecting yourself from wire transfer scams and …. Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year.
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
ktalnews.com
This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold
This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks …. This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold. Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. » https://trib.al/MJuzf6I. Police investigating after body found in Bossier …. Police are investigating after a body was...
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Do You Know The Amazing Story Of Texas Grit Behind This Highway?
I've said it, and written about it, before and I'll probably do it again. The Texas panhandle has a unique way of taking the most mundane things, and injecting them with stories, legends, and history. For instance, do you know the amazing story behind this highway? It wasn't always easy...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best remote vacation spots.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!
Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in Texas
Christmas is a magical time of year, and there are few places better to enjoy the holiday season than in the great state of Texas. From festive light displays and traditional holiday events to delicious food and plenty of opportunities for shopping, Texas has something for everyone during the Christmas season. Here are three of the best places to enjoy Christmas in Texas.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
This Is The Best 'Hidden Gem Destination' In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best hidden gem destinations in each state.
dallasexpress.com
Arctic Blast Coming to Texas
Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0