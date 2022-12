Top transfer quarterback expected to visit Auburn this week

The transfer portal received quite a shake-up on Monday when one of the games’ best signal-callers announced his intent to explore opportunities.

Grayson McCall, who has thrown for more than 8,000 yards during his career at Coastal Carolina, announced Monday he will leave the program following the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 27.

The news raised eyebrows around College Football. He instantly becomes one of the best available options within the transfer portal. His recruitment became even more exciting for Auburn fans when reports surfaced Tuesday night that he is planning to visit the Plains within a week.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported Tuesday that Auburn is expected to receive a visit from McCall this Saturday.

This is the second known report of Auburn having connections with a quarterback in the transfer portal. Earlier this week, Brian Dohn of 247Sports reported Auburn was one of six programs that had reached out to former NC State quarterback, Devin Leary.

McCall thrived in Jamie Chadwell’s offense at Coastal Carolina, which is similar to what Hugh Freeze and Philip Montgomery will install at Auburn. He passed for 8,019 yards and 78 touchdowns during his four-year career in Conway. His decision-making is important to note as well. He has only thrown eight interceptions in his career.

Auburn’s quarterback room is thin heading into spring season. Robby Ashford and Holden Griener are expected to be the only returning players.