Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Why Would The FDA Tell Texas Residents Not To Eat Oysters?
While it doesn't cross our minds, Texas does have a lot of exports of goods around the nation. One of the best examples we can think of? Well, Dr. Pepper of course. Of course, there are many more items that are sent across the nation from the Lone Star State, and since part of the state touches the Gulf of Mexico, seafood is an export from the state. Sometimes, seafood just hits the spot for many. One that might be an acquired taste is none other than oysters.
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Texas Homebuyers Aren’t Concerned With Home Offices Now
What homebuyers in Texas are searching for is changing at least compared to just a few years ago when homebuyers were wanting to purchase large homes with large home offices that they could work from. Now that the COVID pandemic is largely over and people are going back to the...
What is The Favorite Holiday Cocktail in Texas? I Had Never Heard of it
Christmastime is here and holiday traditions loom large, egg nog is flowing with whatever alcohol you want to spike it with (Malibu is my fave), but the favorite cocktail in Texas may surprise you. According to Yummly, they ranked the favorite cocktails in all 50 states plus the District of...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
5 More Artists That Include Texas In The Names of Their Songs
We know that Texas has a huge mark on music; from artists coming from the state or songs dedicated to the state itself. Sometimes "Texas" is mentioned right in the title. I've already written an article on 10 songs with Texas in their name; but of course I've missed some so here are 5 more for you to enjoy:
Here is the Most Popular Dog Name in the State of Texas
One thing is for sure, there is a lot of people in the great state of Texas that love their dogs. I’m one of those people, let’s be honest we are just lucky to have dogs. These wonderful creatures just want to show us unconditional love. Yes, occasionally they can bring an energy level that can get annoying at times but it’s just because they missed you all day and want to show you how much they care. But when we’re talking about our four-legged family members, what is the most common dog name in Texas?
Texas’ Favorite New Slang Word is Not What You Would Think
Well Boomers, I hope you're happy. I have officially reached that age where I have no idea what my nephews are talking about!. They're Gen Z and I'm a Millennial- and trust me, there definitely is a language barrier! To them, I'm "cringe" and they say "no cap" for almost everything; which is weird because when I found out what "cap" meant- I called them out, they're nothing but cappers!
Texas Power Grid We Have A Problem: Incoming Colder Temps Could Cause Blackouts
The Texas Power Grid has been a talking point for many residents in the state. Ever since February of 2021, where the grid almost reached a point that would have caused many to not even have power for a longer time than expected. After that weather event, one major question was raised:
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Driving With No FRONT License Plate Here In Texas? Is That Illegal?
So the other day my neighbor realized that his front license plate was NOT on the front of his truck. It had fallen off. He realized he's been driving with no front license plates. He didn't know if it is illegal for him to drive without a front license plate here in Texas?
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Adam Sandler Sets 3 Texas Dates On His Stand Up Comedy Tour!
I've actually become so good at it, I'm considering adding it to my resume, I'm talking about quoting Adam Sandler movies. I love Adam Sandler! There's 'back to school, back to school,' from his Billy Madison movie. 'He's the smelly kid in class? I let him become the smelly kid in class?' from Big Daddy. Ask me, I can do more.
Drivers Trying to Avoid Running Into Tornadoes in Texas [Watch]
Sunshine is back across much of the Lone Star State but not without a rash of tornados that spun its way through North Texas on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. As many as 12 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service. Several reaction videos have gone viral show drivers trying...
Missing Georgian 11 Year Old May Be in Texas With Adult Male
An 11-year-old left her home in Georgia Tuesday night after packing her backpack and leaving out of the back door without her family's knowledge. The family of R'Kayla Briggs believes that the 11-year-old is with an adult man and that she had been planning to leave with him for some time.
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Happy Holidays! A List Of West Texans’ Top 5 Favorite Christmas Movies!
One of our favorite things to do during the holidays is getting our fix of holiday movies. Isn't that everyone's favorite? Whether you are watching ELF for the 80th time or introducing your children to it for the 1st time, you can bet that the second you turn on your television this time of year, there will always be a classic Christmas movie on a channel or two.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
