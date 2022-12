Velas Resorts prepares to celebrate its first Tamale Fest, March 23–26, 2023. Tamales’ history dates back to 8000 B.C. and the Aztec empire. It comes from the words tamalii from the Nahuatl language of the Aztecs, and means “wrapped food.” Common tamales include beef, chicken or pork wrapped in corn masa and a husk before being cooked.

2 DAYS AGO