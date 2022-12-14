ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pivotal Saturday division date with QB subplot pits Ravens, Browns

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cnPr_0jiMqcEU00
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC North appears to be a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are still alive.

On Saturday, the Browns host the Ravens -- a team with major question marks at quarterback -- eager to start a late-season winning streak that could extend faint postseason odds for Cleveland.

The Browns' 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week interrupted a two-game win streak. Cleveland (5-8) likely needs to win out and have a few teams in the AFC wild-card hunt stall.

"I don't know what our chances are. I don't know what the percentage is," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said after Sunday's loss. "I just know next week we got to go 1-0. We've got to punch someone in the mouth. And if our chances are zero, we got to knock down someone else's chances.

"At the end of the day, I'm not giving up. And this team's not giving up."

Deshaun Watson played his second game since finishing an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after being the subject of more than two dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits.

He completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Cincinnati, but the Bengals took a 20-3 lead early in the second half and cruised to the finish line.

"I'm encouraged with how he played (Sunday)," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Watson. "He's gonna continue to get better and I think we'll continue to get better as an offense with him."

Watson was still suspended when the Browns visited the Ravens (9-4) for their first meeting, which Baltimore won 23-20 on Oct. 23.

Baltimore's quarterback depth chart could be the difference this time. Lamar Jackson sat out Sunday's 16-14 win at Pittsburgh with a knee injury, reportedly a sprained PCL. While he hasn't been ruled out for Saturday, ESPN reported that Jackson likely will not play until Dec. 24 against Atlanta or later.

Backup Tyler Huntley started against the Steelers but took a jarring hit to the head and had to enter concussion protocol early in the second half. Rookie Anthony Brown finished the game, and Baltimore held on to win on a day that also saw Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enter concussion protocol. Jackson didn't practice in Tuesday's walkthrough. Huntley, however, participated in a limited capacity despite remaining in protocol.

"Part of the process is what he did today," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's in the protocol and he's allowed to do walkthrough."

It might not matter who starts under center if Baltimore's defense stays hot. The Ravens have allowed the eighth-fewest points (19.2 per game) in the league and rank second in rushing defense (81.2 yards per game). In their past four wins, they've held opponents to 13, three, nine and 14 points.

Since being acquired from Chicago before the trade deadline, linebacker Roquan Smith has 37 tackles (four for loss), two sacks and two pass breakups in five games. He added an interception against Pittsburgh. He's quickly formed an imposing tandem with young inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

"Just having the utmost trust and comfort with each other and playing the calls that they're giving us," Queen said. "I think we both know how great we can be and I think that's pushing us to be better than what we've been playing."

Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in the earlier loss to Baltimore, but he was held to 34 yards on 14 attempts by Cincinnati last week. Baltimore did not have receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness) in Tuesday's walkthrough. Guard Kevin Zeitler, tackle Morgan Moses and punter Jordan Stout were limited with knee injuries.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury. Garrett, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and receiver Amari Cooper had rest days Tuesday, according to an estimated injury report. Cooper is playing through a core muscle injury. Wideout David Bell (thumb, toe) was also listed as DNP. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals

Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears

Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff...
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Exponent

Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday. But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn't miss a beat.
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they've been heading in opposite directions. The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and...
DETROIT, MI
The Exponent

Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy