ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

By Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYKV5_0jiMpPfi00
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills seek their fifth consecutive victory and look to clinch an AFC playoff spot when they entertain the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Exponent

Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy