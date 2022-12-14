ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Las Cruces Sun-News

Raising your credit score by just one point can save you thousands in mortgage interest

According to a recent report from Fair Isaac Company, the average U.S. credit score is 716. In New Mexico, it’s 699. What many borrowers don’t realize is the extent to which just a few points — and sometimes even one point — can significantly alter their monthly payments and the amount of interest they pay over the life of their mortgage. That’s because mortgage rates are based on credit score tiers. The mortgage rate offered to...
The Guardian

Why is childcare so expensive? We ask an expert

The UK has some of the highest childcare costs in the world, increasingly forcing women out of the workplace. I asked Christine Farquharson, from the Institute of Fiscal Studies, why. Being a woman in her 30s, I’d rank childcare costs before bloating, but after climate in the list of “routinely...

