Boston – BOND Brothers Inc. announced the hiring of Neisha Springer as head of talent management. In this newly created position, Springer will be responsible for the strategic talent management of the company, including managing the needs assessment, development, and implementation of cross-company talent programs and processes, leading the design and execution of new employee immersion and integration, spearheading employee growth opportunities, and assessing BOND’s current workforce needs and methodology to determine effectiveness. She will work closely with the HR department, specifically the chief human resources officer and head of talent acquisition, to meet staffing needs and design and implement employee retention initiatives.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO