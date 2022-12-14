Meghan Markle Makes New Accusations of Being a 'Scapegoat’ for the British Press in 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer

In a new trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , the two continue go after the British press , each time with even more serious accusations. In the new video , released by the streaming platform on Dec 14, Markle was joined by a friend and her lawyer to talk about the targeting against Markle by the press.

“There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas,” said Jenny Afia, a partner at the Schillings Law Firm in London.

Markle’s friend Lucy Fraser then explained the process. “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed,” Fraser said.

“You would just see it play out,” Markle said, echoing Fraser’s sentiments. “A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go ‘We gotta make that go away.'” In doing so, they’d find a story about Markle and bury the other royal story.

Markle explained, “But there’s real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in here about someone royal.” Therefore, not any celebrity could replace the royal story, it had to be a fellow royal, it had to be Markle.

Afia continued at the end of the trailer, “This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”

The hefty accusations made in this trailer continue the statements given by Harry in the previous trailer. In that clip, Harry talked about the “institutional gaslighting” that would happen in the media.

Harry said, this time name-dropping Prince William , “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” With such serious accusations being made, we’re looking forward to hearing their side of the story when the docuseries’ volume II drops on Dec 15.

