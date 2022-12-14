Read full article on original website
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden admin extends pandemic-era flexibilities on opioid use treatments
The Biden administration is moving to make permanent the pandemic rules that allowed take-home drugs to help fight opioid addiction. Why it matters: The proposed rule from HHS would make it easier for patients with opioid use disorder to access drugs like methadone for home use and for providers to prescribe them via telehealth for patients with opioid use disorder.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
How to Reverse an Overdose From Tranq, the Lethal Drug Spreading in the US
A cocktail of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine known as “tranq” is keeping drug users heavily sedated for longer, prompting people working on the front lines of the crisis to revamp their responses to overdoses, as the drug spreads across the U.S. Tranq, also known as tranq...
DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
