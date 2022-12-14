ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something

Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022

The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden admin extends pandemic-era flexibilities on opioid use treatments

The Biden administration is moving to make permanent the pandemic rules that allowed take-home drugs to help fight opioid addiction. Why it matters: The proposed rule from HHS would make it easier for patients with opioid use disorder to access drugs like methadone for home use and for providers to prescribe them via telehealth for patients with opioid use disorder.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
