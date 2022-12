The need to save lives and reduce negative health outcomes from drug use is unprecedented. In 2021 alone, the overdose epidemic took the lives of more than 107,000 people in the U.S., according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These deaths were largely driven by fentanyl, sometimes contaminating or taken in conjunction with other drugs. This includes stimulants as well as opioids. There are many other health consequences of addiction, including the transmission of infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.

2 DAYS AGO