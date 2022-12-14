Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Crews removing homeless tents from RI State House
It comes less than 24 hours after a judge ruled in favor of the McKee administration over clearing out the encampment, which was said to have been set up to protest a lack of adequate shelter and affordable housing in the state.
rinewstoday.com
Diocese steps into center of circle to Rhode Islanders in need, where it’s always been
Dispensing charity – Serving those in need – Advocating for justice. Every winter, they are there for people in Rhode Island. This year, the use of their homeless shelter for men, Emmanuel House, has positioned the Diocese of Providence at the forefront of social services to those in need. Somewhat off the grid, and not under the full thumb of the state of Rhode Island, Emmanuel House has been expanding to meet the needs of increasing numbers. Emmanuel has been doing this work for over 10 years now. One person managing Emmanuel has said, “we’ve always had availability this year – we won’t turn men away,” even as the now-known CES system has shown that no beds were available.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was finally able to find some time with no flags flying to get out on the blackfish grounds this week and reported a solid catch. The shallower spots didn’t produce much of a bite, but a move to some deeper structure produced some nice tog to 10-pounds. The numbers are down, but there are still plenty of fish in the mix. They also found some hungry sea bass and a few nice cod in the mix. The seasons not quite over yet and Captain Cole is just hoping we can piece together a couple nice sailing days in a row. Be sure to check their website or with the office for updates on the sailing schedule.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A gallon of gas was $3.18 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington. And while prices have been falling to...
whatsupnewp.com
NUWC Division Newport, Navy Band Northeast kickoff holiday season with festive gathering
NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport leadership hosted a festive tree lighting ceremony with employees to kickoff the holiday season on Dec. 1. The chilly day was warmed with music by the Navy Band Northeast and with hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies and the singing of traditional carols.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. "That's a 30 rounder and that's the most common standard capacity for the AR-15," said David DeLoia, co-owner of Heritage Gun and Coin in West Warwick. In June, Gov....
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Polo accepting beneficiary nominations for Charity Ball
Newport Polo is excited to announce the search for a beneficiary of its 22nd annual International Polo Charity Ball. For over two decades, America’s First Polo Club has hosted the annual sellout gala to benefit a charitable organization in the community, and bring together hundreds of enthusiastic attendees for a classic black-tie ball.
whatsupnewp.com
Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. 4M...
independentri.com
Animal Rescue RI opens its doors for final fundraiser of year
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Since 1938, Animal Rescue Rhode Island has been providing shelter, placement, education, and assistance with domestic animal-related concerns. From its humble beginnings in a barn in the same spot, to its current 7,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility — which the organization held tours of this week for interested members of the public — ARRI has grown to care for not only the pets in its immediate area, but also to educate and serve pet owners all over Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
Point32Health Foundation awards $100,000 to Rhode Island Community Food Bank
Point32Health Foundation announced today grants totaling $700,000 to seven food banks in the region. Each organization will receive $100,000 to increase capacity to respond to the growing community need for emergency food support. “In a time of increasing need, food banks and their partners in community play a critical role,...
whatsupnewp.com
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
nerej.com
Thursby and van Beuren of Lila Delman Compass negotiate sale of 125 Cory Ln. for $1.7825 million
Portsmouth, RI Lila Delman Compass brokered the sale of 125 Cory Ln. unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass sales associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With a...
nrinow.news
Burrillville Land Trust wins arts grant for project replicating historic Pascoag property
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced this week that a grant of $1,700 was awarded to the Burrillville Land Trust to construct a model of a 200 year old Granite School House in Pascoag. The land trust requested funds for a multi-faceted project to...
RI Lego artist brings city streets back to life
Amid a recent announcement of Rhode Island's first-ever Lego convention, 12 News caught up with Andrew Grover, a local Lego artist who said he's excited for folks to get acquainted with his canvas.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
independentri.com
State testing results offer mixed bag for North Kingstown schools
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee heard presentations, tabled unfinished business and heard from the DEI subcommittee at its last scheduled meeting of the 2022 year Tuesday night. A presentation from Director of Curriculum Jodi Clark regarding the district’s standings among other communities in the state...
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
