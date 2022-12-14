ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rinewstoday.com

Diocese steps into center of circle to Rhode Islanders in need, where it’s always been

Dispensing charity – Serving those in need – Advocating for justice. Every winter, they are there for people in Rhode Island. This year, the use of their homeless shelter for men, Emmanuel House, has positioned the Diocese of Providence at the forefront of social services to those in need. Somewhat off the grid, and not under the full thumb of the state of Rhode Island, Emmanuel House has been expanding to meet the needs of increasing numbers. Emmanuel has been doing this work for over 10 years now. One person managing Emmanuel has said, “we’ve always had availability this year – we won’t turn men away,” even as the now-known CES system has shown that no beds were available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was finally able to find some time with no flags flying to get out on the blackfish grounds this week and reported a solid catch. The shallower spots didn’t produce much of a bite, but a move to some deeper structure produced some nice tog to 10-pounds. The numbers are down, but there are still plenty of fish in the mix. They also found some hungry sea bass and a few nice cod in the mix. The seasons not quite over yet and Captain Cole is just hoping we can piece together a couple nice sailing days in a row. Be sure to check their website or with the office for updates on the sailing schedule.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

A gallon of gas was $3.18 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington. And while prices have been falling to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Polo accepting beneficiary nominations for Charity Ball

Newport Polo is excited to announce the search for a beneficiary of its 22nd annual International Polo Charity Ball. For over two decades, America’s First Polo Club has hosted the annual sellout gala to benefit a charitable organization in the community, and bring together hundreds of enthusiastic attendees for a classic black-tie ball.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Animal Rescue RI opens its doors for final fundraiser of year

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Since 1938, Animal Rescue Rhode Island has been providing shelter, placement, education, and assistance with domestic animal-related concerns. From its humble beginnings in a barn in the same spot, to its current 7,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility — which the organization held tours of this week for interested members of the public — ARRI has grown to care for not only the pets in its immediate area, but also to educate and serve pet owners all over Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
independentri.com

State testing results offer mixed bag for North Kingstown schools

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee heard presentations, tabled unfinished business and heard from the DEI subcommittee at its last scheduled meeting of the 2022 year Tuesday night. A presentation from Director of Curriculum Jodi Clark regarding the district’s standings among other communities in the state...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

