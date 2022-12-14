Dispensing charity – Serving those in need – Advocating for justice. Every winter, they are there for people in Rhode Island. This year, the use of their homeless shelter for men, Emmanuel House, has positioned the Diocese of Providence at the forefront of social services to those in need. Somewhat off the grid, and not under the full thumb of the state of Rhode Island, Emmanuel House has been expanding to meet the needs of increasing numbers. Emmanuel has been doing this work for over 10 years now. One person managing Emmanuel has said, “we’ve always had availability this year – we won’t turn men away,” even as the now-known CES system has shown that no beds were available.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO