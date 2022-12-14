Read full article on original website
Older Adults’ Perspectives on Emergency Department Costs During COVID-19
Rachel E. Solnick, MD, MSc, Kirstin W. Scott, MD, PhD, MPhil, Kathleen Y. Li, MD, MS, Christina M. Cutter, MD, MSc, Matthias Kirch, MS, Jeffrey T. Kullgren, MD, MS, MPH, Preeti N. Malani, MD, MSJ, Dianne C. Singer, MPH, Erica Solway, PhD, MPH, MSW, Keith E. Kocher, MD, MPH. Most...
ICD Implantation Associated With Lower Risk of Mortality in Patients With CKD
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) were found to have a beneficial effect on mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) was improved with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), according to a review published in The American Journal of Cardiology. Cardiovascular disease is...
Incorporating Dementia Screening in Sleep EEG Demonstrates Promise
Identifying dementia could be easier by using a routine sleep EEG to incorporate dementia screening techniques. Dementia classification algorithms had promising results in dementia screening when using sleep electroencephalograms (EEGs), according to a study published in Sleep. The researchers believe this is evidence that sleep can be used as a window into neurodegenerative diseases.
Dr Kristen Ciombor: Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy in CRC Reduces Need for Other Treatments
Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor at Vanderbilt University discusses why neoadjuvant immunotherapy is superior to other immunotherapy treatments in colorectal cancer. Neoadjuvant immunotherapy produces better results and reduces risk of recurrence in patients with colorectal cancer, said Kirsten K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt...
Combination Therapy Shown to Reduce Risk of Lower Urinary Tract Infection in Patients With Parkinson Disease
The combination therapy of levodopa and benserazide was associated with a significantly reduced risk of lower urinary tract infections, particularly among women, when compared with another Parkinson disease combination therapy of levodopa and carbidopa. A combination therapy for Parkinson disease (PD) may reduce risk of lower urinary tract infections (LUTI),...
Dr Hossein Kazemi Discusses De-escalating Treatment Tools for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, identifies key tools in de-escalating treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about some of the most used tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Managing GI Symptoms During OIT for Food Allergies
Though a large proportion of patients receiving oral immunotherapy (OIT) for food allergy report gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, a knowledge gap remains for the best approach to determine the underlying etiology and manage symptoms. Researchers of a new paper have provided a foundation for managing gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms that manifest during...
Case Report Details Diagnostic Imaging for Rare Distal Cholangiocarcinoma Case
Distal cholangiocarcinomas are rare, but clinicians can use a variety of imaging to diagnose it. A new case report of a patient with distal cholangiocarcinoma highlights how imaging and histopathology can be used to correctly diagnose the rare and often deadly cancer. The report was published in Radiology Case Reports.
Team Model Associated With Improved Diabetes Care Quality
The staff clinician group with access to the Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes model was found to improve their diabetes care quality. The Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes (EPCD) team model was able to improve diabetes care quality for those who had access to the model, according to a study in Annals of Family Medicine. Clinicians, care team nurses, and clinical pharmacists may benefit from this model, but more research is needed.
What We’re Reading: COVID-19’s Contribution to 2022 Death Toll; Texas AG Requests Gender Change Data; HCV Treatment Lags in Prisons
COVID-19 vaccines have prevented more than 3.2 million deaths, but the US death rate this year has not declined to prepandemic numbers; Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton’s office has requested driver’s license records with sex changes from the past 2 years, among other documents, from the Texas Department of Public Safety; even though hepatitis C virus (HCV) is curable, some people who are incarcerated are going without treatment and dying.
Modified Elimination Diet May Be Effective in Children With Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders
Based on their retrospective findings, the researchers suggest the diet is a potentially effective option for these patients who may face challenges with other elimination diets. A specialized elimination diet may be a potential option for children with non-esophageal eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders, a group of patients for whom an effective...
Higher Fat Intake Linked to Increased Insulin Resistance, Adverse Vascular Profile in T1D
The study also showed daily energy intake was inversely correlated with estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR), a marker for insulin resistance (IR). Higher intake of fat, but not carbohydrates, is associated with increased insulin resistance (IR) and adverse vascular profile in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition.
Mental Health Hospitalizations Among Adolescents in the US, France Rose During the Pandemic
Data from the study lend support for the need for improved global health policies related to adolescent mental health, a new study finds. A study published this week found the COVID-19 pandemic was linked with an increase in hospitalizations in young adults with mental health conditions. While it is already...
Value-Based Primary Care Providers Try New Strategies to Improve Population Health
The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2022, Volume 10, Issue 4. The dilemma of Alzheimer disease in primary care, as well as other health challenges in aging populations, was the focus of a recent Institute for Value-Based Medicine® event in Portland, Oregon. Am J Accountable Care. 2022;10(4):47-49. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2022.89289.
COPD Mortality Rates Heightened Among Some Industries and Occupations
Higher mortality rates linked with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are found in individuals employed in the mining and food service industries, according to a CDC analysis. Elevated instances of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-related deaths found among workers in certain industries and occupations suggest a need for better employee...
