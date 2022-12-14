Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
Michigan lands Stanford OL Myles Hinton from the transfer portal
Another one! The Michigan Wolverines have been crushing it recruiting the transfer portal so far and just added a commitment from Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman from Stanford. Hinton is the brother of former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Hinton. It was already a big day for Michigan’s o-line, as...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Detroit News
Corum inspires kids at camp, addresses possible future with Michigan
Livonia – Blake Corum, Michigan’s leading rusher this season and a consensus All-American now recovering from knee surgery, sat before 250 kids at a NextGen Camp and fielded a few questions before he signed autographs. Some kids attending the camp Saturday at Livonia Athletic District wanted to know...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Lipscomb
Much like the win over Ohio about a month ago, the Michigan Wolverines barely hang on and win a game that was supposed to be a blowout, as they defeated Lipscomb, 83-75. Entering this game, the Bisons were 7-4 and currently third in the ASUN, behind Queens University and Florida Gulf Coast. They aren’t a slouch in their conference by any means, but this is not a team that should be taking the lead in the second half against a Michigan team with this much talent.
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff
The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target
Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
Michigan basketball game score vs. Lipscomb Bisons: Live updates
Michigan Wolverines (6-3) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) When: 4 p.m. Saturday. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Streaming at B1G+. ...
Michigan Football vs. TCU, Fan-Led Wednesday, Erick All, Wolverines In The College Football Playoff
As the entire world gets ready to tune into bowl season, the Michigan Wolverines are two weeks away from taking on the Horned Frogs of TCU in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Most people still see U-M as the heavy favorite in the game, but as we discuss, TCU is no push over.
saturdaytradition.com
Keyshawn Blackstock, key JUCO OL, keeps B1G program in top 5
Keyshawn Blackstock is a key prospect out of the JUCO ranks for the 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday, he cut his list of potential destinations to a top 5 list. Michigan State made Blackstock’s cut of elite Power 5 programs. Rounding out the list were Oregon, USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Greg McElroy Makes His Thoughts On Michigan's Playoff Chances Clear
The Michigan Wolverines a red-hot coming off a perfect 13-0 season and Big Ten Championship title. As the No. 2 team in the nation, the Michigan squad will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in hopes of punching their ticket to this year's National Championship game. College...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann pulls trigger on transfer to Michigan
Since Matt Rhule was named the Nebraska football team’s head coach, there have been some big ups and downs. One of those downs was definitely the day that linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since the linebacker did announce he was intending to transfer, there...
wkzo.com
Second U of M back-up quarterback headed to the NCAA transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan has lost its second quarterback to the transfer portal. Alan Bowman has decided to leave the program, following fellow QB Cade McNamara. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have landed Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann via the transfer portal.
MLive.com
Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac
JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rotating menu, seafood options keep things fresh at Fillmore Bar and Grill
DEXTER, MI -- For Tyler Wiseley, keeping a restaurant menu fresh is about constantly reinventing. Wiseley is the chef at Fillmore Bar and Grill, a high-end restaurant in Dexter known for its seafood and pasta options. Wiseley joined the Fillmore family with brother Cody Wiseley earlier this year, bringing a fresh take to the kitchen.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea hockey player is headed to the North American Hockey League
Chelsea senior Jack Roberts will be taking his hockey talents to the next level next year after recently signing to play in the North American Hockey League. Roberts signed with the Bismarck Bobcats, out of North Dakota. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Roberts to ask him about...
Comments / 0