FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Sporting News Reveals Its College Football Coach Of The Year
On Thursday, TCU's Sonny Dykes was officially named the Sporting News Coach of the Year. Dykes was hired as TCU's head coach in late November of 2021. It'd be an understatement to say his first season with the Horned Frogs has been a success. Not only did TCU finish the...
inforney.com
North Texas-Boise State prediction: UNT will put up a fight in the Frisco Bowl before falling to Boise State
Last game: UTSA 48, UNT 27; Fresno State 28, Boise State 16. Last meeting: Boise State 59, UNT 0 (2000) North Texas has a chance to kick off a new era in program history with a bang when the Mean Green take on Boise State in their 14th bowl game and sixth in the last seven years.
inforney.com
A look back on UNT's bowl game history: 1946 to today
The following is a look at North Texas’ history in bowl games heading into the Mean Green’s showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday. The last time UNT won a bowl game was in 2014 against UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. 2021 Frisco...
inforney.com
North Texas has hired Eric Morris as its new football coach
North Texas hired Washington State offensive coordiantor Eric Morris as its new football coach on Tuesday. Morris spent one season at Washingotn State. He was previously the head coach at Incarnate Word from 2018-21. This story will be updated.
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
inforney.com
Boise State's contingent of Texas standouts ready for return
The memories of exactly what transpired the last time he played at Toyota Stadium have faded for Taylen Green. It’s been quite a while since the Boise State quarterback was a star at the youth level. Green is sure he played there, though, just as certain as he is...
inforney.com
UNT, local manufacturer team up to train and employ skilled aerospace machinists
Marcus Beamon wasn’t afraid of hard work. The Ryan High School graduate took a shot at a few vocational programs. He enrolled in the automotive program at the Lincoln College of Technology in Grand Prairie. He spent eight months studying computer science at Remington College in Dallas-Fort Worth. But even with financial aid, Beamon couldn’t afford to complete the programs and provide for his growing family. And when his car blew a gasket and left him without reliable transportation, he was in danger of being automatically dropped from the Lincoln Tech program.
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
PGA Frisco Selects New Director of Operations
PGA Frisco, the new state-of-the-art golf campus in North Texas, has a new leader at its helm. PGA of America has named Paul Earnest as the new director of golf and operations for PGA Frisco. “Paul Earnest has extensive high-end resort and private club experience and is perfect for the...
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
inforney.com
Payroll, food safety issues persisted until Lone Spur Cafe’s abrupt closure, employee says
Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees. Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations, and final checks would be mailed.
papercitymag.com
Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview
Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) Here we reflect back upon some of the most unique social gatherings of the season, beginning with romancing the stones. A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a...
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
constructiondive.com
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
