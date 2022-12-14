Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
z1077fm.com
Blood Drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow (12/17) at Center for Healthy Generations
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Healthy Generations located at 57121 Sunnyslope Dr in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
recordgazette.net
Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers
Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
z1077fm.com
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
z1077fm.com
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena
It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan
A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Grocery Outlet brings more food choices to 29 Palms and surrounding areas
A large crowd of shoppers, well-wishers, local dignitaries, grateful food charities, and company representatives were on hand Thursday morning (12/15) for the Ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new Twentynine Palms Grocery Outlet store. The store, on State route 62 at Encelia, is locally owned and operated by Shawn...
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
z1077fm.com
Eat, Drink and Be Merry – but Don’t Drink and Drive
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an drunk driver, – that’s one person every 45 minutes. Here in the end-of-year holiday season, Heather Clisby joins us with information on how celebrate responsibly. Our...
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs
A hiker was rescued after falling on a trail in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the hiker fell on Rimrock Trail and reported head and extremity injuries. Rimrock Trail is located near E Palm Canyon and S Broadmoor Drive, right next to the Vons shopping plaza. CHP H-60 assisted with the rescue. Stay with The post Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Basic Allowance Housing rates going up for 29 Palms military compensation packages
The Basic Allowance Housing rates will be increased in 2023. The Department of Defense announced the 2023 The Basic Allowance Housing rates, or BAH rates, yesterday (December 14), and say that they will increase by an average of 12.1 percent. BAH rates are part of military compensation packages for officer living in certain residential areas near military bases, and ensure that enlisted officers can afford to live in these areas, regardless of market forces.
Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree homeowner comes back from vacation to locks changed, property stolen
A month of travels ended in a nightmare for one Joshua Tree homeowner when they returned home to find that an intruder had changed their locks and was inside their house. On Thursday (December 8), the owner of a home in the 61900 block of Oleander Dr in Joshua Tree returned home from several weeks of traveling to discover evidence that a person was inside their house and that the locks on the front door had been changed to match a different key. The homeowner returned to their car and dialed 911. The homeowner told Sheriff’s Deputies that they eventually heard the intruder leave through the backyard. After entering the house, the homeowner reported to deputies that more than $3200 worth of property had been stolen, possibly by the same intruder. Deputies have not yet identified any suspects in this incident.
localemagazine.com
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening. A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.
