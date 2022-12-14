Read full article on original website
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
Blood Drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow (12/17) at Center for Healthy Generations
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Healthy Generations located at 57121 Sunnyslope Dr in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
29 Palms Hosts ‘State of the City’ Address at Freedom Plaza
Last night, Twentynine Palms hosted the annual ‘State of the City’ event at the community center at Freedom Plaza where Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie reviewed the 2022 accomplishments before a small crowd. Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie, a nurse by trade, began last night’s ‘State of the City’...
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
BOXOPROJECTS continues 10th Anniversary Exhibition “BOXO10X10” with Vesna Pavlović slideshow
BoxoPROJECTS continues their 10th anniversary with a unique interactive arts collaboration. “Boxo10x10”, a celebratory exhibition in honor of Joshua Tree’s BoxoPROJECTS tenth anniversary, is very pleased to welcome Vesna Pavlović to Joshua Tree to complete her residency with a unique community exhibition. The Community Slide Show is a one-night performance and an open call to members of the community to bring, project, and share their personal collections of photographic slides in a gallery setting.
Grocery Outlet brings more food choices to 29 Palms and surrounding areas
A large crowd of shoppers, well-wishers, local dignitaries, grateful food charities, and company representatives were on hand Thursday morning (12/15) for the Ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new Twentynine Palms Grocery Outlet store. The store, on State route 62 at Encelia, is locally owned and operated by Shawn...
Christmas Turkey Dinner at Joshua Tree V.F.W. tonight 12/16
The Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7264 in Joshua Tree will be holding a Christmas dinner tonight, which is also part of their Friday dinner series. The VFW Will be serving up a complete turkey dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is ten dollars per...
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
Eat, Drink and Be Merry – but Don’t Drink and Drive
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an drunk driver, – that’s one person every 45 minutes. Here in the end-of-year holiday season, Heather Clisby joins us with information on how celebrate responsibly. Our...
Yucca Valley Lady Trojans return victorious from Banning game
The Yucca Valley High School Lady Trojan basketball team returned home to Trojan Gym Thursday night (December 14) after back-to-back road games and scored a 78-34 victory over Banning High School for their sixth straight win overall and fourth straight in Desert Valley League play. The team stifled the Broncos...
