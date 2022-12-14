Read full article on original website
Related
recordgazette.net
Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers
Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Hosts ‘State of the City’ Address at Freedom Plaza
Last night, Twentynine Palms hosted the annual ‘State of the City’ event at the community center at Freedom Plaza where Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie reviewed the 2022 accomplishments before a small crowd. Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie, a nurse by trade, began last night’s ‘State of the City’...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race
On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
z1077fm.com
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
z1077fm.com
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
z1077fm.com
Blood Drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow (12/17) at Center for Healthy Generations
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Healthy Generations located at 57121 Sunnyslope Dr in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night
Officials at Acrisure Arena have released a parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers event. Wednesday's opening night event at Acrisure Arena was marred with issues of parking and traffic along Varner Road. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena area continued as long as an The post Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night appeared first on KESQ.
Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena
It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Grocery Outlet brings more food choices to 29 Palms and surrounding areas
A large crowd of shoppers, well-wishers, local dignitaries, grateful food charities, and company representatives were on hand Thursday morning (12/15) for the Ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new Twentynine Palms Grocery Outlet store. The store, on State route 62 at Encelia, is locally owned and operated by Shawn...
z1077fm.com
Basic Allowance Housing rates going up for 29 Palms military compensation packages
The Basic Allowance Housing rates will be increased in 2023. The Department of Defense announced the 2023 The Basic Allowance Housing rates, or BAH rates, yesterday (December 14), and say that they will increase by an average of 12.1 percent. BAH rates are part of military compensation packages for officer living in certain residential areas near military bases, and ensure that enlisted officers can afford to live in these areas, regardless of market forces.
Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan
A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
“It would be nice to have a warm center to sleep,” Palm Springs homeless seek more resources amid frigid temperatures
With temperatures dropping across the Coachella Valley, people experiencing homelessness often seek shelter from the elements. However, overnight centers for the unsheltered are hard to come by. Riverside County partners with local officials to set up warming centers across our desert cities, but nearly all of them close before dark. The only two overnight warming centers are The post “It would be nice to have a warm center to sleep,” Palm Springs homeless seek more resources amid frigid temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs
A hiker was rescued after falling on a trail in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the hiker fell on Rimrock Trail and reported head and extremity injuries. Rimrock Trail is located near E Palm Canyon and S Broadmoor Drive, right next to the Vons shopping plaza. CHP H-60 assisted with the rescue. Stay with The post Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program
Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
FodorsTravel
This Drag Queen-Run Motel Offers the Ultimate Pink-Hued Escapism
World-famous drag queen, Trixie Mattel, adds her signature flair to a renovated Palm Springs motel. Walk through the pink metal gates into a fantasy world created by the feisty and fabulous Trixie Mattel (a.k.a. Brian Firkus, when not in drag). This first-of-its-kind motel, owned and operated by a drag queen, has a bright and colorful design that will make you smile.
localemagazine.com
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
