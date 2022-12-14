ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers

Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
BANNING, CA
z1077fm.com

29 Palms Hosts ‘State of the City’ Address at Freedom Plaza

Last night, Twentynine Palms hosted the annual ‘State of the City’ event at the community center at Freedom Plaza where Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie reviewed the 2022 accomplishments before a small crowd. Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie, a nurse by trade, began last night’s ‘State of the City’...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race

On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward

On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16

Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night

Officials at Acrisure Arena have released a parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers event. Wednesday's opening night event at Acrisure Arena was marred with issues of parking and traffic along Varner Road. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena area continued as long as an The post Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena

It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

Basic Allowance Housing rates going up for 29 Palms military compensation packages

The Basic Allowance Housing rates will be increased in 2023. The Department of Defense announced the 2023 The Basic Allowance Housing rates, or BAH rates, yesterday (December 14), and say that they will increase by an average of 12.1 percent. BAH rates are part of military compensation packages for officer living in certain residential areas near military bases, and ensure that enlisted officers can afford to live in these areas, regardless of market forces.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan

A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16

If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

“It would be nice to have a warm center to sleep,” Palm Springs homeless seek more resources amid frigid temperatures

With temperatures dropping across the Coachella Valley, people experiencing homelessness often seek shelter from the elements. However, overnight centers for the unsheltered are hard to come by. Riverside County partners with local officials to set up warming centers across our desert cities, but nearly all of them close before dark. The only two overnight warming centers are The post “It would be nice to have a warm center to sleep,” Palm Springs homeless seek more resources amid frigid temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up

A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs

A hiker was rescued after falling on a trail in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the hiker fell on Rimrock Trail and reported head and extremity injuries. Rimrock Trail is located near E Palm Canyon and S Broadmoor Drive, right next to the Vons shopping plaza. CHP H-60 assisted with the rescue. Stay with The post Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program

Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
YUCAIPA, CA
FodorsTravel

This Drag Queen-Run Motel Offers the Ultimate Pink-Hued Escapism

World-famous drag queen, Trixie Mattel, adds her signature flair to a renovated Palm Springs motel. Walk through the pink metal gates into a fantasy world created by the feisty and fabulous Trixie Mattel (a.k.a. Brian Firkus, when not in drag). This first-of-its-kind motel, owned and operated by a drag queen, has a bright and colorful design that will make you smile.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs

Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

