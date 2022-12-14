After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO