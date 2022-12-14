Read full article on original website
Related
recordgazette.net
Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers
Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
z1077fm.com
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
z1077fm.com
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
z1077fm.com
BOXOPROJECTS continues 10th Anniversary Exhibition “BOXO10X10” with Vesna Pavlović slideshow
BoxoPROJECTS continues their 10th anniversary with a unique interactive arts collaboration. “Boxo10x10”, a celebratory exhibition in honor of Joshua Tree’s BoxoPROJECTS tenth anniversary, is very pleased to welcome Vesna Pavlović to Joshua Tree to complete her residency with a unique community exhibition. The Community Slide Show is a one-night performance and an open call to members of the community to bring, project, and share their personal collections of photographic slides in a gallery setting.
z1077fm.com
Basic Allowance Housing rates going up for 29 Palms military compensation packages
The Basic Allowance Housing rates will be increased in 2023. The Department of Defense announced the 2023 The Basic Allowance Housing rates, or BAH rates, yesterday (December 14), and say that they will increase by an average of 12.1 percent. BAH rates are part of military compensation packages for officer living in certain residential areas near military bases, and ensure that enlisted officers can afford to live in these areas, regardless of market forces.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
z1077fm.com
Christmas Turkey Dinner at Joshua Tree V.F.W. tonight 12/16
The Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7264 in Joshua Tree will be holding a Christmas dinner tonight, which is also part of their Friday dinner series. The VFW Will be serving up a complete turkey dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is ten dollars per...
Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Grocery Outlet brings more food choices to 29 Palms and surrounding areas
A large crowd of shoppers, well-wishers, local dignitaries, grateful food charities, and company representatives were on hand Thursday morning (12/15) for the Ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new Twentynine Palms Grocery Outlet store. The store, on State route 62 at Encelia, is locally owned and operated by Shawn...
Palm Springs man accused in deadly DHS shooting pleads not guilty to murder
A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month pleaded not guilty to a murder charge today. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, was charged Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count -- which includes a sentence-enhancing The post Palm Springs man accused in deadly DHS shooting pleads not guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
z1077fm.com
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served
After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening. A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Eat, Drink and Be Merry – but Don’t Drink and Drive
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an drunk driver, – that’s one person every 45 minutes. Here in the end-of-year holiday season, Heather Clisby joins us with information on how celebrate responsibly. Our...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Lady Trojans return victorious from Banning game
The Yucca Valley High School Lady Trojan basketball team returned home to Trojan Gym Thursday night (December 14) after back-to-back road games and scored a 78-34 victory over Banning High School for their sixth straight win overall and fourth straight in Desert Valley League play. The team stifled the Broncos...
Comments / 0