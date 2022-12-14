ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Rebels land their running back target in Kedrick Reescano

Kedrick Reescano committed to Ole Miss on Saturday night over a pair of Big 10 schools. The four-star running back out of New Caney, Texas, chose the Rebels over Penn State and Michigan State. He has also been heavily recruited by Oklahoma State. The 5-11, 190-pound Reescano is ranked as...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss lands Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste out of transfer portal

Ole Miss landed its first player from the transfer portal in the 2023 cycle Thursday night when linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment. Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal from Central Florida. Baptiste made his commitment announcement via Twitter. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he played four...
OXFORD, MS
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
TUPELO, MS
wvtm13.com

Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death

ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
