After losing three of four, toughness was in the practice details for Ole Miss hoops, leading to a tough win
After getting pummeled early in their midweek matchup with UCF that ultimately ended up in a loss, the Rebels went back to the drawing board for what head coach Kermit Davis called a "demanding" couple days of practice. Davis made sure to mention that a couple times in his postgame presser.
Rebels land their running back target in Kedrick Reescano
Kedrick Reescano committed to Ole Miss on Saturday night over a pair of Big 10 schools. The four-star running back out of New Caney, Texas, chose the Rebels over Penn State and Michigan State. He has also been heavily recruited by Oklahoma State. The 5-11, 190-pound Reescano is ranked as...
Temple-Mississippi postgame presser: Coach Aaron McKie
Watch and read OwlsDaily's postgame interview with Coach Aaron McKie following Temple's 63-55 loss to Mississippi on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.
Ole Miss lands Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste out of transfer portal
Ole Miss landed its first player from the transfer portal in the 2023 cycle Thursday night when linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment. Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal from Central Florida. Baptiste made his commitment announcement via Twitter. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he played four...
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wtva.com
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
wvtm13.com
Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death
ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family
Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive early in the...
