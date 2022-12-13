Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Texas Esports League Finals
One of the top youth esports events is coming to Texas on December 17 and 18. The middle school and high school Texas Esports League Finals are being held in Duncanville at the Esposure arena, according to a Business Wire press release. Gamers are competing for the state title. It...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Bowl Preview | Boise State vs. UNT
The University of North Texas (7-6) from Conference USA (C-USA) will face Boise State (9-4) from the Mountain West Conference (MWC) in the sixth annual Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, December 17. Both teams recently lost in their respective conference championship games and are emphasizing the opportunity to...
dallasexpress.com
Boise State Quarterback Returns Home for Bowl
When North Texas and Boise State take the field in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday night, it will be a homecoming for one Boise State player. Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green, who played his high school football locally at Lewisville High School, is the starting quarterback for the Broncos. “The...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Hires New Football Coach
The University of North Texas has hired Washington State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eric Morris as its next head football coach. UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley said that Coach Morris’s championship pedigree, ability to develop players, and familiarity with the state of Texas were all critical factors in the decision to hire him.
dallasexpress.com
South Oak Cliff State Championship Preview
After starting 0-3, South Oak Cliff (SOC) has won 12 straight to return to the 5A Division II state championship for the second consecutive year. “We knew the end game,” SOC coach Jason Todd said after his team defeated top-ranked Argyle (14-1), 14-6, in the state semifinals. “We’re champions. Champions know how to get back up.”
dallasexpress.com
DeSoto State Championship Preview
DeSoto will play in its first state championship game since 2016 (when it beat Cibolo Steele for the 6A Division II title) and for the second time in the program’s history. Their opponent in Saturday’s 6A Division II championship will be the Austin Vandegrift Vipers, who are appearing in their program’s first-ever state title game.
dallasexpress.com
New Mexico Bowl Preview | SMU vs. BYU
SMU (7-5) will represent the American Athletic Conference, while BYU (7-5) is independent. This will be the last season for BYU as an independent before joining the Big 12 next summer. “The bowl game is supposed to be a reward,” SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said during a press conference...
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Passes Hensley Field Development Plan
The Dallas City Council approved a 20-year plan for the redevelopment of Hensley Field during the last meeting of 2022. Hensley Field is the site of the former Dallas Naval Air Station, a 738-acre property owned by the City of Dallas and located in Dallas’ southwestern quadrant adjacent to Grand Prairie.
dallasexpress.com
$125M Downtown High-Rise in the Works
A new high-rise residential project is coming to downtown Dallas. South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development has filed plans with the state for a 21-story, $125 million residential tower downtown near Dallas’ Farmers Market, according to The Dallas Morning News. The building is set to be one of the final...
dallasexpress.com
New Restaurants Open in DFW
Since the beginning of November, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a massive increase in restaurant openings, with 24 new restaurants popping up within the last month and a half. Among these restaurants is 360 Brunch House in East Dallas which opened in early November. They specialize in brunch and...
dallasexpress.com
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
dallasexpress.com
Parking Regulations Stifle Development | Part 2
One long-overlooked measure to accelerating growth in Dallas is parking reform, as discussed previously in The Dallas Express. “I strongly believe in the potential of Dallas to become a great city, not just a big city,” Michael Ablon, the founder and CEO of a local real estate investment firm, told The Dallas Express. “To do that, we must work to develop an urban fabric that will create generational sustainability for the experience economy.”
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Applies for Rifle Resistant Armor
The Dallas City Council approved a resolution to apply for and accept a special state grant for rifle-rated bulletproof armor for members of the Dallas Police Department during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The move permits the city to seek the state-issued taxpayer-funded Rifle Resistant Body...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Sees Increase in Police Chases
North Texas has seen an increase in police pursuits, with ten in November alone. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but with more experience and training, you take on much more — you might say — a technical mindset,” said Doug Deaton, who spent two and a half decades as a police officer and retired as a lieutenant in the Plano Police Department, speaking to WFAA Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Comerica Bank Opening $5M Coworking Space
Comerica has announced plans to open a $5 million coworking space for small businesses in Dallas, nicknamed “BusinessHQ.”. The project will be the first of its kind for the largest bank headquartered in the Lone Star State. If successful, the idea could be duplicated across the country. According to...
dallasexpress.com
Poll | Dallas Dems: Homelessness a ‘Serious Problem’
Recent polling of Dallas residents conducted by The Dallas Express reveals strong opinions on homelessness and vagrancy, with a strong majority of both self-identified Democrats and Republicans calling it a “serious problem.”. The survey asked participants if they thought “homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling” were “serious problems in Dallas.”...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Mayor Wes Wise Dies
Wes Wise, a former mayor of Dallas, died from natural causes on Friday. Wise served as the 50th mayor of Dallas after his early career took a turn that resulted in him serving the city for three terms in the 70s. “Although I have never had the privilege of meeting...
dallasexpress.com
New Trial Recommended for ‘Texas Seven’ Member
A Dallas County judge recommended on Monday that the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to an escaped convict should be thrown out due to alleged bias on the part of the presiding judge in the case. that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturn the conviction of Randy...
dallasexpress.com
Local Town Among Safest in USA
Flower Mound has been named the safest place to live in Texas, according to a report by GoodHire. GoodHire, a background-check service, compiled a list of the safest place in each state based on analyzed FBI crime data. Limited to cities with a population of at least 30,000 or more, the list highlighted cities with the least amount of property crime, violent crime, and society crime, according to the company.
