In anticipation of its $295 million renovation in hopes of securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, AT&T Stadium is getting some assistance from the NFL. The Cowboys will be paying for the upgrades but they are getting some help from the NFL to do so. The NFL approved a proposal at the winter meetings at the Four Seasons Resort in Irving, allowing the Cowboys to withhold their normal contributions of shared ticket revenue to finance their planned stadium upgrades, according to Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

22 HOURS AGO