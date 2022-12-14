Read full article on original website
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
After nearly retiring, Cardinals' veteran QB Colt McCoy will be the man for a long while
When NFL quarterback Alex Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula on Nov. 18, 2018 on a sack by the Texans’ Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt, it was Colt McCoy who came in to replace him for Washington. Two games later, after learning that...
PODCAST: What's next after Kyler Murray's injury?
The biggest news from the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the New England Patriots was not the loss but rather the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Kyler Murray. In this edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I discussed the injury and its impact as the Cardinals move forward beyond this season.
Steve Keim's future with Arizona Cardinals 'certainly in doubt' amid leave of absence
The Arizona Cardinals surprised the NFL world earlier this week when they announced that General Manager Steve Keim was taking a "health-related leave of absence." What does this mean for his future with the organization? ...
Cowboys vs. Jaguars | Week 15 Preview
The “soft” part of the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule has proven to be anything but easy. In the last two weeks, the Cowboys have squeezed out wins over teams with losing records in Indianapolis and Houston, and they again face yet another losing team on Sunday as they hit the road to face the 5-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.
Arizona State surges in Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: 'Might just be for real'
The Arizona State men's basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason poll. It has easily surpassed those expectations so far this season. The Sun Devils, at 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, currently have the best record in the conference. College basketball writers...
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Clippers Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.
