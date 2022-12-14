ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: What's next after Kyler Murray's injury?

The biggest news from the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the New England Patriots was not the loss but rather the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Kyler Murray. In this edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I discussed the injury and its impact as the Cardinals move forward beyond this season.
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys vs. Jaguars | Week 15 Preview

The “soft” part of the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule has proven to be anything but easy. In the last two weeks, the Cowboys have squeezed out wins over teams with losing records in Indianapolis and Houston, and they again face yet another losing team on Sunday as they hit the road to face the 5-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy