Rural hospitals in Texas are struggling to stay in business, leading to a surge of closures across the state. Unlike residents of larger metroplexes in Texas, which have increased accessibility to medical facilities for the surrounding populations, rural residents often struggle to find suitable medical care. In fact, Texas currently has the highest rate of rural hospital closures in the country, according to data from The Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO