Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Inflation Detrimental for Rural Texas Hospitals
Rural hospitals in Texas are struggling to stay in business, leading to a surge of closures across the state. Unlike residents of larger metroplexes in Texas, which have increased accessibility to medical facilities for the surrounding populations, rural residents often struggle to find suitable medical care. In fact, Texas currently has the highest rate of rural hospital closures in the country, according to data from The Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
dallasexpress.com
See if Texas Owes You Money
There is now a website informing Texans whether there is unclaimed money available from the state that you may not have known about. According to the Unclaimed Property Division of the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the state has returned over $3 billion in unclaimed property. Abandoned assets might include bank...
dallasexpress.com
$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas
Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
dallasexpress.com
Tornadoes Caused $13M in Timber Damage
A tornado touching down in a desolate forest is a much better outcome than if that same twister struck a crowded town. However, as reported by the Texas A&M Forest Service, a series of tornadoes last month ravaged timber supplies and has cost the industry roughly $13 million. The damaged...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Fighting Bullying
A man from Texas who faced bullying during his time in school is now helping students overcome the same struggles. Josh Job, who created the Austin Fitness Community on Instagram and the first Austin Fit Fest, spoke with KXAN about the time he now spends helping others. “Where I’m at,...
dallasexpress.com
Earthquakes Rattle Texas Fracking Region
Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
dallasexpress.com
My Brush with a Texas Tornado
The following is a first-person account from a member of The Dallas Express staff retelling their experience during the tornadoes that struck North Texas last week. Waking up on December 13, it seemed like a normal morning. The skies were cloudy. The air was somewhat still, and other owners were...
Comments / 0