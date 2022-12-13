Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Georgetown on Thursday. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of State Highway 29 at around 7 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
Why is Texas’ water brown?
So, we don’t get the white snow, but we don’t get the white beaches with blue water either. It’s been asked plenty of times... Why is our Texas' water brown?
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
All lanes of Interstate 35 southbound open in Round Rock following multi-vehicle collision
ROUND ROCK, Texas — All lanes of southbound Interstate 35 have reopened following a multiple vehicle collision early Thursday morning that led to a complete shut down. At 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 15, multiple vehicles collided into one another on southbound I-35 near Exit 252 in Round Rock. According to a Round Rock Police Department spokesperson, five vehicles needed to be towed from the scene and two people were taken to the hospital.
