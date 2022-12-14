OBITUARY: Barbara ‘Dollbaby’ Banniza
Barbara “Dollbaby” Banniza of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, she was 84 years old.
Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Margaret Banniza, Sr.; and brothers, Harry “Boogie” Banniza and Charles Banniza.
Survived by sister, Telisa Banniza; brothers, Jimmy (Freida) Banniza, Bobby (Dianne) Banniza, Larry Banniza and Tony (Amy) Banniza; special niece and nephew, Courtney and Zachary Greene along with several other loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Ronnie Pittenger. Interment Spring Hill Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Caregivers at American House of Brentwood. Active Pallbearers: Cody Banniza, Brandon Banniza, Richie Banniza, Zachary Greene, Jimmy Wash and Mike Sullivan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 2 – 7 p.m. and Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to The Charity of Your Choice or Prepare a meal for a person in need.
For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/
Comments / 0