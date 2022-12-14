ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Barbara ‘Dollbaby’ Banniza

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
Barbara “Dollbaby” Banniza of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, she was 84 years old.

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Margaret Banniza, Sr.; and brothers, Harry “Boogie” Banniza and Charles Banniza.

Survived by sister, Telisa Banniza; brothers, Jimmy (Freida) Banniza, Bobby (Dianne) Banniza, Larry Banniza and Tony (Amy) Banniza; special niece and nephew, Courtney and Zachary Greene along with several other loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Ronnie Pittenger. Interment Spring Hill Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Caregivers at American House of Brentwood. Active Pallbearers: Cody Banniza, Brandon Banniza, Richie Banniza, Zachary Greene, Jimmy Wash and Mike Sullivan.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 2 – 7 p.m. and Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to The Charity of Your Choice or Prepare a meal for a person in need.

