Theatre students from Northwest High School and Waukee High School are joining together for the Improv Show! It’s a joint student-led night of performances facilitated by the two schools’ thespian troupes. The show will feature the Best Buddies scene, where those students will have time in the spotlight. The Improv Show will be at Northwest High School in the Black Box Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Admission is free, but there’s a $3 suggested donation at the door.

2 DAYS AGO