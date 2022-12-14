Read full article on original website
Related
Why some people choose to live the nomadic van lifestyle
As the movie Nomadland revealed to the world, ever since the 2008 financial collapse, people have moved into vehicles as a way of surviving the high cost of living. The pandemic also fuelled an increase in the nomadic lifestyle. In 2020, my co-researcher Scott Rankin and I looked at how people who live in vehicles balance work and life. In doing so, we discovered that these people were able to achieve harmony between work and non-work by coordinating the movement of their van with their work life. This year, I continued this research to better understand why people live this way. After...
‘Terrible human loss avoided’ when 82ft aquarium housing 1,500 fish exploded
A “terrible human loss” was avoided when a towering aquarium burst, sending a 1 million-litre torrent of water, 1,500 exotic fish and glass cascading into a hotel lobby, the local mayor has said. The 82ft AquaDom, which holds the Guinness World Record for being the globe’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium, was a tourist attraction that acted as the centrepiece inside the city’s Radisson Blu hotel.Hundreds of fish died but only two people were injured by glass shrapnel. Officials have expressed relief at the time at which it exploded, saying the incident had the potential to have been far more...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0