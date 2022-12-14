ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
ascopost.com

Modakafusp Alfa May Be Effective at Treating Patients With Multiple Myeloma

The novel drug modakafusp alfa has shown early promise in combating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to new findings presented by Vogl et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 565). Background. Modakafusp alfa is a fusion protein that targets interferon—the pro-inflammatory hormone used...
ascopost.com

TIL Therapy vs Ipilimumab in Advanced Melanoma

In a Dutch-Danish phase III trial reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Rohaan et al found that tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy prolonged progression-free survival vs ipilimumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Study Details. The open-label trial included 168 patients (intention-to-teat [ITT] population) with unresectable stage IIIC or IV...
ascopost.com

Brain Cancer After CT Scans in Children and Young Adults

In a European cohort study (EPI-CT) reported in The Lancet Oncology, Hauptmann et al found an increased risk of brain cancer with increasing brain radiation dose among children and young adults who had undergone computed tomography (CT) scans. Study Details. The study used pooled data from nine European countries on...
ascopost.com

Adavosertib in Refractory Solid Tumors With CCNE1 Amplification

In a phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Fu et al found that the WEE1 kinase inhibitor adavosertib was active in patients with refractory solid tumors with CCNE1 amplification, with evidence of increased activity in epithelial ovarian cancer. Study Details. In the trial, 30 eligible patients...
ascopost.com

FDA Approves Updated Drug Labeling for Capecitabine Tablets Under Project Renewal

On December 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated labeling for capecitabine tablets (Xeloda) under Project Renewal, an Oncology Center of Excellence initiative aimed at updating labeling information for certain older oncology drugs to ensure information is clinically meaningful and scientifically up to date. This is the first drug to receive a labeling update under this pilot program.
ascopost.com

Bipartisan Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act Introduced

On December 14, U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced the Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act (CCSA)—legislation that will address gaps in survivorship care and develop standards to improve the overall patient-centered quality of care and navigation needs of cancer survivors and their families.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy