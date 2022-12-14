Read full article on original website
Impact of Geriatric Assessment and Management on Quality of Life and Other Outcomes in Older Patients With Cancer
In the Canadian 5C study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Puts et al found that a geriatric assessment and management intervention did not improve quality of life, unplanned health-care use, mortality, or toxicity compared with usual care in patients aged 70 years or older with cancer. Study Details.
Modakafusp Alfa May Be Effective at Treating Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The novel drug modakafusp alfa has shown early promise in combating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to new findings presented by Vogl et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 565). Background. Modakafusp alfa is a fusion protein that targets interferon—the pro-inflammatory hormone used...
TIL Therapy vs Ipilimumab in Advanced Melanoma
In a Dutch-Danish phase III trial reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Rohaan et al found that tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy prolonged progression-free survival vs ipilimumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Study Details. The open-label trial included 168 patients (intention-to-teat [ITT] population) with unresectable stage IIIC or IV...
Study Reports Activity With Oncolytic Vaccine Plus Pembrolizumab in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer
An oncolytic therapy delivered within the urinary bladder in combination with pembrolizumab has yielded the “best results seen in the field” in patients with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive bladder cancer, according to data presented during the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.1. Results of the...
MinimuMM-Seq Technique May Detect and Analyze Tumor Cells of Multiple Myeloma and Precursor Conditions From Blood Samples
The novel MinimuMM-seq technique may make it possible to detect tumor cells in individuals at higher risk for multiple myeloma, assess the risk of progression in patients with myeloma, and track genetic changes in tumor cells over time from a single blood sample, according to a new study published by Dutta et al in Cancer Discovery.
Brain Cancer After CT Scans in Children and Young Adults
In a European cohort study (EPI-CT) reported in The Lancet Oncology, Hauptmann et al found an increased risk of brain cancer with increasing brain radiation dose among children and young adults who had undergone computed tomography (CT) scans. Study Details. The study used pooled data from nine European countries on...
Adavosertib in Refractory Solid Tumors With CCNE1 Amplification
In a phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Fu et al found that the WEE1 kinase inhibitor adavosertib was active in patients with refractory solid tumors with CCNE1 amplification, with evidence of increased activity in epithelial ovarian cancer. Study Details. In the trial, 30 eligible patients...
FDA Approves Updated Drug Labeling for Capecitabine Tablets Under Project Renewal
On December 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated labeling for capecitabine tablets (Xeloda) under Project Renewal, an Oncology Center of Excellence initiative aimed at updating labeling information for certain older oncology drugs to ensure information is clinically meaningful and scientifically up to date. This is the first drug to receive a labeling update under this pilot program.
Bipartisan Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act Introduced
On December 14, U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA), Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced the Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act (CCSA)—legislation that will address gaps in survivorship care and develop standards to improve the overall patient-centered quality of care and navigation needs of cancer survivors and their families.
