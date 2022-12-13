Read full article on original website
Be That as It May – [Boldy James] & [Cuns]
I know I’m late to the Boldy James party considering I only started listening to him a few months ago, but ever since I have been playing the catch-up game and I have loved every minute of it. There is just this gritty, shadowy sound within his delivery coupled with the instrumentals he utilizes that make you feel like you’re up to something as you cruise the streets beneath the glow of lamp posts, and due to the fact that growing up in the suburbs, I didn’t do anything even close to this, it makes me feel like I’m taking on an entirely different persona.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Woman Finds Strange Mirror in Mexico Airbnb and People Are Freaked Out
Everyone thinks she should run for the hills.
Project X – [Young Nudy]
Every year, I look back at the music that was released in the previous 12 months, and sometimes I’m more excited about these releases than other years. When considering all of the emcees I found out about in 2022 as well as all of the music that we were blessed with from artists of all different levels, I am pretty pleased to say that this year was a success, and we have so much amazing music to continue bumping into 2023.
Sko – [PGF Nuk]
Artists all over the world have received some pretty impressive recognition as 2022 came and went, but I like to focus more on the local emcees who really made some waves this year. For most of these musicians, they found themselves at the center of most Chicago rap-based discussions, but one artist seemed to make his way out of the city into discussions about the bigger picture. Of course, the emcee I’m referring to is PGF Nuk, one of the newest and most exciting drill spitters in the Windy City, and I feel like the more I listen to him, the more I am absolutely consumed by all of the thrilling sounds he brings to life.
Jass Clutch Links Up With Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes for “Whole Lot” video
Rapper Jass Clutch from North Carolina is on the rise and has no plans of stopping any time soon. With her new visual “Whole Lot,” out now, she linked up with Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes, to help her deliver the perfect cadence on the track.” Finesse2Tymes appears in the visual and the two exchange bars on “Whole Lot,” which establishes the direction that Jass Clutch will take this year. 2023 will be a huge year for the rising artist, and this single sets the tone undoubtedly.
Solar Symbol – [Kevin Kazi]
Being an independent artist is never easy because even though you might have a small team around you, helping support you in whichever ways they can, there is usually a much larger workload and undertaking than there is for artists who are backed by a label. In the same breath, I think that there are also a handful of negatives that come with being signed, so if you can remain independent while also remaining successful, that is typically the way to go, at least in my opinion. I feel like there are so many instances where independent emcees fall off the face of the Earth after having a moment in the spotlight, and there are so many different causes of this, but there is a reason why Kevin Kazi has not only stuck around, but he has managed to continuously grow his fan base annually.
AK-SLIM – Relentless
Canada’s fourth largest province, Alberta, has always been associated with pop, country, and some jazz and rock. However, this is slowly changing as the city strives to produce a sustainable hip-hop scene. In recent years, hip-hop has become more mainstream in Alberta, with new artists entering the scene. But it is only possible to talk about the changes and growth of the Albertan hip-hop scene by mentioning AK-SLIM.
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
Vacation like a Hobbit — ‘The Lord of the Rings’ original Shire set is on Airbnb
And a few lucky guests can rent it for cheap — REALLY cheap.
Rejoice, nerds: you can finally stay in a genuine Hobbit hole through Airbnb
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Tolkien fans can finally book to stay at the genuine Hobbiton Movie Set via Airbnb. The Hobbiton set was initially built by Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson on Buckland Road in New Zealand in 1999 and features in both of his Middle-earth movie trilogies. While the location has since become an active tourist destination in New Zealand, this announcement marks the first time that guests will be able to stay overnight.
