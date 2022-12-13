Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On Her New Single
Fans thought she addressed her situation with both artists on her latest project.
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
Project X – [Young Nudy]
Every year, I look back at the music that was released in the previous 12 months, and sometimes I’m more excited about these releases than other years. When considering all of the emcees I found out about in 2022 as well as all of the music that we were blessed with from artists of all different levels, I am pretty pleased to say that this year was a success, and we have so much amazing music to continue bumping into 2023.
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Be That as It May – [Boldy James] & [Cuns]
I know I’m late to the Boldy James party considering I only started listening to him a few months ago, but ever since I have been playing the catch-up game and I have loved every minute of it. There is just this gritty, shadowy sound within his delivery coupled with the instrumentals he utilizes that make you feel like you’re up to something as you cruise the streets beneath the glow of lamp posts, and due to the fact that growing up in the suburbs, I didn’t do anything even close to this, it makes me feel like I’m taking on an entirely different persona.
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Stream SZA’s ‘SOS’ Album f/ Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Phoebe Bridgers
It’s the moment SZA fans have spent years waiting for: the Grammy-winner’s sophomore album SOS has finally arrived. At midnight Friday, the TDE artist came through with her star-studded full-length featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and late legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SZA confirmed the effort all the way back in 2020, more than two years after she delivered her critically acclaimed debut LP Ctrl.
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
AK-SLIM – Relentless
Canada’s fourth largest province, Alberta, has always been associated with pop, country, and some jazz and rock. However, this is slowly changing as the city strives to produce a sustainable hip-hop scene. In recent years, hip-hop has become more mainstream in Alberta, with new artists entering the scene. But it is only possible to talk about the changes and growth of the Albertan hip-hop scene by mentioning AK-SLIM.
Solar Symbol – [Kevin Kazi]
Being an independent artist is never easy because even though you might have a small team around you, helping support you in whichever ways they can, there is usually a much larger workload and undertaking than there is for artists who are backed by a label. In the same breath, I think that there are also a handful of negatives that come with being signed, so if you can remain independent while also remaining successful, that is typically the way to go, at least in my opinion. I feel like there are so many instances where independent emcees fall off the face of the Earth after having a moment in the spotlight, and there are so many different causes of this, but there is a reason why Kevin Kazi has not only stuck around, but he has managed to continuously grow his fan base annually.
Roddy Ricch Hit With Lawsuit Over “The Box”: Report
Greg Perry is seeking damages after claiming that Ricch’s “The Box” sounds similar to his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds).”. Roddy Ricch is facing a lawsuit for his 2019 hit “The Box.” His label, Atlantic Records, and producer 30 Roc are also named in the legal documents. Per TMZ, singer Greg Perry filed the suit. In it, he claimed that the Compton native used “key elements” from his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)” without asking his permission.
Akon Teams Up With TikTok For New EP, ‘TT Freak’
Akon is back with another project and a lead single. This time he links up with social media giant, TikTok for the TT Freak EP. The Konvict Muzik CEO dropped consecutive projects in the same month of October back in 2019 entitled, El Negreeto and Akonda respectively. While it has...
