Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?
It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
EXEGETICAL
Soul of a Bishop by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EXEGETICAL. Without any sense of transition the bishop found himself seated in the little North Library of the Athenaeum club and staring at the bust of John Wilson Croker. He was sitting motionless and musing deeply. He was questioning with a cool and steady mind whether he had seen a vision or whether he had had a dream. If it had been a dream it had been an extraordinarily vivid and convincing dream. He still seemed to be in the presence of God, and it perplexed him not at all that he should also be in the presence of Croker. The feeling of mental rottenness and insecurity that had weakened his thought through the period of his illness, had gone. He was secure again within himself.
anash.org
Oholei Torah 7th Graders Relive Original Yud Daled Kislev
The talmidim of Oholei Torah 7th grade celebrated 94 years since the Rebbe married Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka with a wedding-like event, organized by the shluchim from Oholei Torah Zal. The talmidim of Oholei Torah 7th grade celebrated 94 years since the Rebbe married Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka with a wedding-like event,...
Comments / 0