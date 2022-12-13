Being an independent artist is never easy because even though you might have a small team around you, helping support you in whichever ways they can, there is usually a much larger workload and undertaking than there is for artists who are backed by a label. In the same breath, I think that there are also a handful of negatives that come with being signed, so if you can remain independent while also remaining successful, that is typically the way to go, at least in my opinion. I feel like there are so many instances where independent emcees fall off the face of the Earth after having a moment in the spotlight, and there are so many different causes of this, but there is a reason why Kevin Kazi has not only stuck around, but he has managed to continuously grow his fan base annually.

