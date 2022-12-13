Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question
A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Contemplates Canceling 'Caresha Please': 'N-ggas Scared Of The Smoke'
Yung Miami has considered canceling her new REVOLT TV talk show Caresha Please, and it’s because celebrities seem scared to appear on the show with her. Since the show’s launch in June, Miami has interviewed her beau Sean “Diddy Combs, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, JT and Saucy Santana, but the well has apparently run dry and the City Girls rapper doesn’t know why.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Calls Takeoff’s Death “Surreal”
She’s reflecting on the tragedy, calling the late rapper “a wonderful human being.”. Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.
thesource.com
Mount Westmore Collective of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E40 Release New Single “Activated”
Snoop, Cube, E40, and Too $hort make up the West Coast band Mount Westmore, and today they return with their third single, “ACTIVATED,” on the label Mount Westmore, a division of MNRK Music Group. The album SNOOP, CUBE, 40, $HORT, coming on December 9, will feature “Activated” as the third single after “Free Game” and “Too Big.”
lyricallemonade.com
Project X – [Young Nudy]
Every year, I look back at the music that was released in the previous 12 months, and sometimes I’m more excited about these releases than other years. When considering all of the emcees I found out about in 2022 as well as all of the music that we were blessed with from artists of all different levels, I am pretty pleased to say that this year was a success, and we have so much amazing music to continue bumping into 2023.
Netflix has lost its golden touch. Here's why the streamer is so boring now.
Netflix's streaming revolutionized the way we watch television and movies. But the utopia of choice — watching what we want whenever we want — waned.
lyricallemonade.com
Sko – [PGF Nuk]
Artists all over the world have received some pretty impressive recognition as 2022 came and went, but I like to focus more on the local emcees who really made some waves this year. For most of these musicians, they found themselves at the center of most Chicago rap-based discussions, but one artist seemed to make his way out of the city into discussions about the bigger picture. Of course, the emcee I’m referring to is PGF Nuk, one of the newest and most exciting drill spitters in the Windy City, and I feel like the more I listen to him, the more I am absolutely consumed by all of the thrilling sounds he brings to life.
lyricallemonade.com
Be That as It May – [Boldy James] & [Cuns]
I know I’m late to the Boldy James party considering I only started listening to him a few months ago, but ever since I have been playing the catch-up game and I have loved every minute of it. There is just this gritty, shadowy sound within his delivery coupled with the instrumentals he utilizes that make you feel like you’re up to something as you cruise the streets beneath the glow of lamp posts, and due to the fact that growing up in the suburbs, I didn’t do anything even close to this, it makes me feel like I’m taking on an entirely different persona.
TMZ.com
Sizzla Burns Plaques from DJ Khaled, Pissed His Name Was Too Small
Jamaican dancehall legend Sizzla is burning a bridge -- almost literally, because he didn't get a big enough credit for his work on some DJ Khaled albums. The reggae vet lived up to his name Thursday, as he angrily set fire to the commemorative plaques Khaled and Epic Records sent to him. The burning issue for Sizzla?
Big Freedia Marvels At How Her & Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Took On ‘The Life That It Did’ (Exclusive)
Dr. Martens famously boast that they have “bouncing soles.” So, it makes perfect sense that the beloved iconoclastic shoe brand would team with Big Freedia, the New Orleans superstar dubbed the “Queen of Bounce.” Freedia took part in the Dr. Martens Presents free concert series, rocking Brooklyn Made in November, the latest of concerts pairing Dr. Martens with trailblazing artists. “I think just that,” Freedia tells HollywoodLife when discussing the most “Docs” thing about her. “I created my own lane in hip-hop,” she says.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Review: SZA’s perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’
“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.
HipHopDX.com
Prince Paul Reunites With De La Soul After 30 Years, Teases New Music For 2023
Prince Paul has reunited with De La Soul after almost 30 years and it looks like they may be gearing up to release some new music together. The esteemed producer had previously been spotted in the studio with the New York trio back in August. When HipHopDX reached out to Paul for comment, he merely said: “I’ve been sworn to secrecy.” De La member Maseo was equally as cryptic, offering DX nothing more than numerous GIFs.
lyricallemonade.com
Jass Clutch Links Up With Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes for “Whole Lot” video
Rapper Jass Clutch from North Carolina is on the rise and has no plans of stopping any time soon. With her new visual “Whole Lot,” out now, she linked up with Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes, to help her deliver the perfect cadence on the track.” Finesse2Tymes appears in the visual and the two exchange bars on “Whole Lot,” which establishes the direction that Jass Clutch will take this year. 2023 will be a huge year for the rising artist, and this single sets the tone undoubtedly.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
Complex
Ice Cube on Declining ‘Verzuz’ Offers for LL Cool J and Scarface Showdowns
Ice Cube says he turned down would-be Verzuz battles against LL Cool J and Scarface. In a new interview, Cube—who appeared on Bootleg Kev’s show alongside his Mount Westmore collaborators this week—detailed an alternate idea he had for such would-be pairings. “I think they was talking LL...
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
