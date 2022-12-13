Artists all over the world have received some pretty impressive recognition as 2022 came and went, but I like to focus more on the local emcees who really made some waves this year. For most of these musicians, they found themselves at the center of most Chicago rap-based discussions, but one artist seemed to make his way out of the city into discussions about the bigger picture. Of course, the emcee I’m referring to is PGF Nuk, one of the newest and most exciting drill spitters in the Windy City, and I feel like the more I listen to him, the more I am absolutely consumed by all of the thrilling sounds he brings to life.

