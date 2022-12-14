Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
The largest drone show ever seen in Texas is coming to DFW
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Lights ... camera ... drones!. If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend for the holidays and love lights, head over to North Richland Hills on Sunday and simply look up. Sky Elements, a North Texas drone show company, is planning a...
Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State
BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl. The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs...
Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case. The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
Standoff involving baby ends with father in custody near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a hostage situation ended at an apartment complex near downtown Houston Thursday morning. The man, who has not been identified, locked himself inside the home with his 6-month-old child, Houston police said. The incident started just before 8 a.m. as a...
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Jury to begin deliberating on Aaron Dean sentencing Monday
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean has started after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And the day has been filled with controversy. The verdict was reached after five days...
Pilot ejects in jet crash near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, White Settlement police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A jet reportedly crashed in White Settlement Thursday morning, police say. The White Settlement Police Department told WFAA that emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Police confirmed the pilot of the aircraft...
The Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Jury finds former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter
FORT WORTH, Texas — After more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Tarrant County jury has found former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean was charged in Jefferson's 2019 death. The former Fort Worth officer shot and killed Jefferson through...
