Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State

BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl. The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs...
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather

HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
