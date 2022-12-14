Ruili Airlines joins Embraer’s Energia Advisory Group to support sustainable aircraft development

Alami was an experimental flight test engineer and led the support for multiple customers with the introduction of the 787 and 737 MAX into their fleets globally. Boeing has announced the appointment of Zaid Alami to the position of country managing director for PT Boeing in Indonesia. Alami’s appointment in his new role has come into effect immediately. Zaid Alami is based in Jakarta, Indonesia and serves as a senior executive for Boeing in the country. In his current role leads Boeing’s operations and growth strategy in Indonesia. Zaid Alami reports to Alexander Feldman, President of Boeing Southeast Asia.

1 DAY AGO