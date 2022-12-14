Ruili Airlines joins Embraer’s Energia Advisory Group to support sustainable aircraft development

Read full article on original website
EirTrade Aviation secures EASA certification for Airbus and Boeing jets line maintenance
EASA Part 145 Line Maintenance approval has been granted to EirTrade Aviation Maintenance for the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737. EirTrade Aviation Maintenance Ltd. has received EASA Part 145 Line Maintenance approval for its facility at Ireland West Airport, Knock, for the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families of aircraft. The rigorous process took over a year, with the assistance of the Irish Aviation Authority, to establish the procedures, personnel, facilities, tools, and equipment needed to meet the requirements.
Boeing promotes Zaid Alami to Managing Director for Indonesia
Alami was an experimental flight test engineer and led the support for multiple customers with the introduction of the 787 and 737 MAX into their fleets globally. Boeing has announced the appointment of Zaid Alami to the position of country managing director for PT Boeing in Indonesia. Alami’s appointment in his new role has come into effect immediately. Zaid Alami is based in Jakarta, Indonesia and serves as a senior executive for Boeing in the country. In his current role leads Boeing’s operations and growth strategy in Indonesia. Zaid Alami reports to Alexander Feldman, President of Boeing Southeast Asia.
FADEC Alliance to design more electric components for CFM’s sustainable engine demonstration program
As part of the advanced technology program, FADEC Alliance supports the maturation of new technologies for future engines, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. FADEC Alliance, a joint venture effort that includes major aerospace companies like GE, BAE Systems, and Safran Electronics & Defense (Safran) will design and develop the electronic control system architecture for the CFM International (CFM) Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) demonstrator engine program. As part of the advanced technology program, FADEC Alliance supports the maturation of new technologies for future engines, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
AAR signs customer support distribution contract with Ontic
AAR will continue to offer supply chain solutions, such as warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management, for Ontic’s Cheltenham MRO under the terms of the military customer support distribution contract extension. AAR CORP., a top supplier of aviation services to MROs, OEMs, and commercial and government operators, has strengthened...
Magnetic Engines to provide On-Wing Repairs for GE Aerospace CFM engines
According to the contract, Magnetic Engines will provide support for GE Aerospace customers with on-wing repairs for the CFM International CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. Magnetic Engines, a member of Magnetic Group, has announced the signing of an agreement with GE Aerospace, a global provider of jet and turboprop engines. According to the contract, Magnetic Engines will provide support for GE Aerospace customers with on-wing repairs for the CFM International CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. Magnetic Engines is a provider of support services for aircraft engines.
