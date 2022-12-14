Porter Airlines has placed an order with Embraer for up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft which includes 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has received the Type Certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) for its E2 family of commercial jets, the E195-E2 and E190-E2. Embraer has already secured certification from ANAC (Brazil), the FAA (USA), and EASA (Europe) in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The delivery of the first of the fifty E195-E2 jets ordered by Toronto-based Porter Airlines will take place at Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil. Porter Airlines will also receive the first E195-E2 to be operated in North America.

