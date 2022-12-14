Read full article on original website
Embraer awarded Type Certification for E195-E2 and E190-E2 jets by Canada aviation authority
Porter Airlines has placed an order with Embraer for up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft which includes 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has received the Type Certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) for its E2 family of commercial jets, the E195-E2 and E190-E2. Embraer has already secured certification from ANAC (Brazil), the FAA (USA), and EASA (Europe) in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The delivery of the first of the fifty E195-E2 jets ordered by Toronto-based Porter Airlines will take place at Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil. Porter Airlines will also receive the first E195-E2 to be operated in North America.
Embraer signs contract with Envoy Air Inc. and JSX for heavy maintenance services
Envoy Air Inc. and JSX under the agreements will receive the airframe maintenance and repair services provided by Embraer’s portfolio of solutions. Embraer announced the signing of two heavy maintenance services contracts worth a combined $72 million by Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services (EAMS) in Macon, Georgia. Both companies will receive the airframe maintenance and repair services provided by Embraer’s portfolio of solutions under the agreements, which have been signed with Envoy Air Inc. and JSX.
AAR signs customer support distribution contract with Ontic
AAR will continue to offer supply chain solutions, such as warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management, for Ontic’s Cheltenham MRO under the terms of the military customer support distribution contract extension. AAR CORP., a top supplier of aviation services to MROs, OEMs, and commercial and government operators, has strengthened...
