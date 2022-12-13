Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy showcase conjures up new customization options
Determined to show just how much Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to tailor their own Hogwarts experience, Avalanche Software released another meaty gameplay showcase this afternoon. This time, the showcase covered open-world traversal, the darker side of magic, and the Room of Requirement. Much like in the Harry Potter novels, the Room of Requirement will allow for enormous amounts of customization that will help the room fit your needs.
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Final Fantasy 16 is likely coming to PC next December
A new trailer announced a June release for PS5, but other platforms have to wait six months to join the party.
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
There Are Only 3 Near-Perfect PS1 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation Classic may have bombed when it debuted in 2018, but the original PlayStation console sold incredibly well (via MarketWatch). While Sony's first attempt at console gaming earned a reputation as the home for acclaimed and beloved franchises such as "Final Fantasy" and "Metal Gear Solid," only three titles within its library were nearly perfect, and they may not be the first games that come to mind when you think of the PlayStation 1.
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'
The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
PlayStation boss says PS5 supply issues have finally been solved
If you’re one of the dedicated souls who’ve managed to track down a PlayStation 5, I raise my hat to you. I’ve been there and it’s not a fun task. There’s nothing quite like the panic when a stock drop alert pings up on your phone. Will you end up with an ‘order confirmation’ or will you lose the race to the checkout finish line? Buying a PS5 should be an olympic sport.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
Is there a New Game + in Blacktail?
Blacktail weaves a tale of magic, fantasy, and tragedy, all encompassed in a surreal world. The game chugs along linearly, and players are prompted to head to certain locations to further their progress. However, even after defeating every boss fight and completing all quests, the forests may still hold mysteries for you to find. This begs the question—is there any incentive for players to replay the game? Fortunately, there is.
Leaks continue to spread amid Genshin Impact’s DMCA scare
Despite the DMCA subpoena application that Genshin Impact publisher, Cognosphere, filed against Ubatcha, leakers have continued to share Version 3.4 beta content with little worry. The lawsuit was filed between late November and early December via the California district court, demanding that Discord hand over popular leaker Ubatcha's personal information.
How to get the RB Battles Challenge badge in Wacky Wizards – Roblox
Roblox Battles Season 3 is finally here and underway! For those unfamiliar with Roblox Battles, this three-week-long event invites some of the best Roblox YouTubers/creators to come together and battle it out for the RBB Championship prize. While the tournament is active, players at home can join in on some of the fun themselves by participating in various mini events and earning a handful of exclusive badges and items. Continue reading below to learn more about how to unlock one of these badges, the Wacky Wizards RB Battles Challenge badge.
