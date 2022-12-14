Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Related
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End Back Bay Area
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to three separate Assault & Battery incidents that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM at 130 Dartmouth Street, 145 Dartmouth Street and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street. The suspect assaulted three female victims near Back Bay MBTA Station and is described as a Black Male, approximately 5’11”, wearing a black jacket and a black hat.
Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Shots Fired Incident in Jamaica Plain
At about 1:26 PM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for multiple shots fired in the area of 169 Boylston Street in Jamaica Plain. Boston Police 911 dispatchers gave a description of the suspect, who witnesses stated, fled on...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Police: Stolen engagement ring recovered after arrest of Malden car break-in suspect
MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities recovered a plethora of stolen property from a suspect accused of breaking into a car Friday morning. 27-year-old Alexander Torres was charged with larceny-related offenses in connection with the break-in and was arraigned in Malden District Court. Malden Police say they received a complaint early...
Car crashes through fence and into house on Hyde Park Ave in Boston, one person sent to hospital
BOSTON — A car hopped the sidewalk, smashed through a fence and crashed into a house on Hyde Park Ave. in Boston early Saturday morning. Board-up crews on scene told Boston 25 News they were called to 829 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews said the car...
whdh.com
Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in vehicle vandalism in MBTA station parking lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month. The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Kensington Street Homicide
At about 11:20 PM, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, officers assigned to District B2 (Dorchester/Roxbury), responded to a shotspotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located Idelfonso Velez, 22, of Boston suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and...
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
whdh.com
Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
Trade in a gun for a gift card during BPD’s ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ buyback event
BOSTON — Have an unwanted gun? If you trade it in to Boston Police today, you’ll get a $100 gift card, no questions asked. The annual effort by the Boston Police Department to take firearms off city streets kicks off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
14-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Boston
BOSTON -- A 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain on Thursday afternoon. The teen was outside a home on Boylston Street when it happened. She is expected to be OK. A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later. He is expected to face a judge on Friday. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
Police investigating after Brockton school bus crashes into light pole
Police are investigating after a Brockton school bus careened into a light pole. According to the Brockton Fire Department, the bus driver said he was cut off near the intersection of Bouve Avenue and Menlo Street. The evasive action allegedly forced the bus to careen through a fence and hit the light pole.
whdh.com
Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting
Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston
A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Charged in Connection to Homicide Investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury
Investigation Update: At about 8:08 PM, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End/Lower Roxbury), responded to a radio call to check on the wellbeing of a resident on the 12th floor. Upon arrival, officers knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times and did...
Comments / 0