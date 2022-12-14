ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End Back Bay Area

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to three separate Assault & Battery incidents that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM at 130 Dartmouth Street, 145 Dartmouth Street and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street. The suspect assaulted three female victims near Back Bay MBTA Station and is described as a Black Male, approximately 5’11”, wearing a black jacket and a black hat.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Shots Fired Incident in Jamaica Plain

At about 1:26 PM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for multiple shots fired in the area of 169 Boylston Street in Jamaica Plain. Boston Police 911 dispatchers gave a description of the suspect, who witnesses stated, fled on...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Kensington Street Homicide

At about 11:20 PM, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, officers assigned to District B2 (Dorchester/Roxbury), responded to a shotspotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located Idelfonso Velez, 22, of Boston suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

14-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Boston

BOSTON -- A 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain on Thursday afternoon. The teen was outside a home on Boylston Street when it happened. She is expected to be OK. A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later. He is expected to face a judge on Friday. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston

A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy