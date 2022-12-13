Read full article on original website
wyrz.org
Mark Bless to Retire from Varsity Football Head Coach Position at Avon High School
Avon, Ind. – Avon High School (AHS) Varsity Football Head Coach Mark Bless has announced that he is retiring from coaching. He hangs up his whistle after 13 years at AHS and 38 years overall. Bless’ teams won more than 66% of the games he coached. He accumulated a 92-56 record at AHS and a 241-123 record overall.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Class of 2025 IU basketball target Jalen Haralson goes for 35 at Forum Tip-Off
Watch below as Fishers H.S. sophomore guard Jalen Haralson went for 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Saturday at the annual Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport H.S. in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 Haralson is No. 10 in white. On the night he went 13-of-19 from the field with three...
No. 3 UConn faces big test at Butler in Big East opener
When’s the most recent time No. 3 UConn has been ranked this highly in the Associated Press poll? You have
WISH-TV
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Ryan Walters named Purdue’s new head football coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The search for Purdue’s head football coach is over. The university announced Ryan Walters as the man replacing Jeff Brohm, who announced his departure last week. Walters will be leaving his defensive coordinator role at Illinois where during his latest season, “the Illini posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding […]
The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator
After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
Dancing is more than just fun for Young at Heart Senior Line Dancers
Step by step, dozens of dancers groove for two hours every Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Washington Park Family Center.
Current Publishing
Carmel company giving away excess COVID-19 tests
Genepace Solutions in Carmel is giving away excess COVID-19 testing kits that expire on Dec. 31. The business at 316 S. Range Line Road has been providing COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic but does not expect to be able to use the tests it has on hand before they expire.
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective
In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Plainfield Community Middle School employee hit by car while monitoring crosswalk
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An employee was hit and taken to the hospital at Plainfield Community Middle School Wednesday morning. The school said an employee that helps with crosswalk monitoring was hit by a vehicle. Emergency responders were called and the employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution....
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent dietitian shares recipes for heart-healthy holiday cooking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is stuffed with wonderful food, but for people following a heart-healthy diet, it can be hard to find recipes that are both delicious and health-conscious. Adriane Geesaman, a registered dietitian with the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to...
Current Publishing
Petos Greek restaurant to open Dec. 15 on Carmel’s Main St.
A taste of Greece is coming to downtown Carmel. Petos has arrived at 15 W. Main St. in the space formerly occupied by Donatello’s Italian Restaurant. The restaurant is owned by Carmel residents Alain-Jesus Raphael and Nermine Fanous. Petos previously was at 6020 E. 82nd St. in the Castleton area, but it closed at the end of October when its lease expired. Petos opened at its former spot in November 2019.
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
Your News Local
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
readthereporter.com
A little bit of Christmas in Carmel, Osmond style
Marie Osmond performed Saturday night for a packed Palladium in Carmel. It was the only Indiana stop on her Symphonic Christmas tour. A few hours before the show, she and her nephew, David Osmond, spent time talking with a small group of fans during the soundcheck session. That session included the Osmond version of “Happy Birthday,” sung to Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell. The Reporter is still debating posting that video clip, for the sake of both Worrell and the Osmonds.
