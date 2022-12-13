ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Ryan Walters named Purdue’s new head football coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The search for Purdue’s head football coach is over. The university announced Ryan Walters as the man replacing Jeff Brohm, who announced his departure last week. Walters will be leaving his defensive coordinator role at Illinois where during his latest season, “the Illini posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator

After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel company giving away excess COVID-19 tests

Genepace Solutions in Carmel is giving away excess COVID-19 testing kits that expire on Dec. 31. The business at 316 S. Range Line Road has been providing COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic but does not expect to be able to use the tests it has on hand before they expire.
CARMEL, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective

In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Petos Greek restaurant to open Dec. 15 on Carmel’s Main St.

A taste of Greece is coming to downtown Carmel. Petos has arrived at 15 W. Main St. in the space formerly occupied by Donatello’s Italian Restaurant. The restaurant is owned by Carmel residents Alain-Jesus Raphael and Nermine Fanous. Petos previously was at 6020 E. 82nd St. in the Castleton area, but it closed at the end of October when its lease expired. Petos opened at its former spot in November 2019.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

A little bit of Christmas in Carmel, Osmond style

Marie Osmond performed Saturday night for a packed Palladium in Carmel. It was the only Indiana stop on her Symphonic Christmas tour. A few hours before the show, she and her nephew, David Osmond, spent time talking with a small group of fans during the soundcheck session. That session included the Osmond version of “Happy Birthday,” sung to Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell. The Reporter is still debating posting that video clip, for the sake of both Worrell and the Osmonds.
CARMEL, IN

