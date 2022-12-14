ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KX News

Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff

(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KX News

The impact blizzards have on the disabled

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDDOT and Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Department of Transportation crews have been out since the early morning hours on Thursday clearing snow and helping the Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles. They say patience is appreciated as they are working as hard, quickly and safely as possible. The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
WATERTOWN, SD
sayanythingblog.com

Plain Talk: Should North Dakota children have access to gender transition surgery?

MINOT, N.D. — Should children in North Dakota have access to surgery and other types of treatment that can change their birth gender?. If a bill that will be introduced in the 2023 session of the legislature is passed, such treatments would be prohibited. State Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from District 8 who is sponsoring that bill, joined this episode of Plain Talk to discuss it.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
KX News

North Dakota is the state with the 6th most people living in maternal care ‘deserts’

STACKER — Compared to other developed nations, the United States regularly ranks among the worst countries for maternal and infant health outcomes. Childbirth outcomes are often tied to a birthing parent’s circumstances, fueling wide disparities at the geographic, demographic, and income levels. Research has shown that access to prenatal care, family planning services, and other […]
ARIZONA STATE
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
MINOT, ND
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of North Dakota: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

North Dakota is a state in the midwestern region of the United States. It is the nineteenth-largest state by area and the fourth least populous state, with a population of 780,000. It is bordered by the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the north, Minnesota to the east, South Dakota to the south, and Montana to the west. The capital city is Bismarck, and the largest city is Fargo.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More delays, closures across North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

 https://1033uscountry.com

