Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
North Dakota Found To Be One Of The Deadliest Driving States During Holiday Season?!
There are a number of things that might make driving through North Dakota dangerous, but how deadly is North Dakota compared to other states?. An insurance company called Jerry did some research, and ranked each state on how deadly driving through them is during the holiday season. Most Common Causes...
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
The impact blizzards have on the disabled
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
NDDOT and Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Department of Transportation crews have been out since the early morning hours on Thursday clearing snow and helping the Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles. They say patience is appreciated as they are working as hard, quickly and safely as possible. The...
North Dakota semi-trucks affected by road closures
In general, this can put other deliveries behind schedule anywhere from a couple of days to a week.
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
Plain Talk: Should North Dakota children have access to gender transition surgery?
MINOT, N.D. — Should children in North Dakota have access to surgery and other types of treatment that can change their birth gender?. If a bill that will be introduced in the 2023 session of the legislature is passed, such treatments would be prohibited. State Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from District 8 who is sponsoring that bill, joined this episode of Plain Talk to discuss it.
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
North Dakota is the state with the 6th most people living in maternal care ‘deserts’
STACKER — Compared to other developed nations, the United States regularly ranks among the worst countries for maternal and infant health outcomes. Childbirth outcomes are often tied to a birthing parent’s circumstances, fueling wide disparities at the geographic, demographic, and income levels. Research has shown that access to prenatal care, family planning services, and other […]
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
Are North Dakotans The Worst Drivers In The Country?
Because we are about to get some more snow, and that tends to bring out the worst in North Dakota drivers, I thought I'd look and see just how bad North Dakotans are at driving. The Worst State In The Country. So, which state is the worst in the country...
Wind and cold joining the snow for a triple hit across the state
As if the wet, heavy snow accumulations weren't enough to deal with, now come high winds and falling temperatures that will go sub-zero. Welcome to this winter storm's second and third acts.
The Flag of North Dakota: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
North Dakota is a state in the midwestern region of the United States. It is the nineteenth-largest state by area and the fourth least populous state, with a population of 780,000. It is bordered by the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the north, Minnesota to the east, South Dakota to the south, and Montana to the west. The capital city is Bismarck, and the largest city is Fargo.
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
North Dakota Legal Aid requests more money from state as case numbers go up
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Legal Aid, which provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own, is now struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb.The agency is requesting increased legal aid funding from the Legislature, for additional positions and pay increases for staff and contract attorneys, in […]
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
