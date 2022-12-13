ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 98.9

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
Highway 98.9

Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Dilemma: ‘I Just Can’t F—ing Walk Much’

After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome. "My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ on Showtime, an Enthusiastic Documentary Celebration of Heavy Metal’s Greatest Singer

Dio: Dreamers Never Die (now on Showtime) is the long-awaited documentary about the greatest heavy metal singer who ever was or will be. Sorry Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Ozzy Osbourne and King Diamond – Ronnie James Dio had lungs like no other, and you know it. Directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton – the duo behind another seminal heavy metal doc, Last Days Here, about the rollercoaster life of Pentagram vocalist Bobby Liebling – put together this exuberant bio authorized by Dio’s longtime wife and manager, Wendy Dio. It gives us an almost-complete portrait of one of the true, honest-to-Lucifer greats of hard rock and metal, of a singular man with a singular voice.
MICHIGAN STATE
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Highway 98.9

Paul Simon Honored With CBS Tribute Concert

The music of Paul Simon will be the focus of an upcoming all-star two-hour CBS special. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon features guest turns by Sting, Elton John, Dave Matthews, Stevie Wonder, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, the Jonas Brothers, Angelique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy and Jimmy Cliff and Trombone Shorty.
Rolling Stone

Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest

Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
OHIO STATE
Highway 98.9

Slash Reveals Truth Behind ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Creation Myth

Slash says a long-standing rumor about how he came up with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is just that – a rumor. The classic Guns N’ Roses track’s main riff has often been described as a warm-up exercise which happened to catch the ears of bandmates Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin. The completed song went on to become their only U.S. No. 1 single.
Highway 98.9

Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75

Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
Highway 98.9

Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer

Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Highway 98.9

Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP

Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy