PORTLAND, OR – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week met with the family of Eric Engle, the Walla Walla District utility employee who passed away while on duty June 29th at Dworshak Dam, to share with them the findings of the agency’s internal investigation. According to the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Matt Rabe, it was the determination of the investigating team that Engle’s death was not caused by the violation by USACE of any Army or USACE safety policies or practices.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO