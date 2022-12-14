ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tias pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 14, 2022, a resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty after he repeatedly struck a fellow resident of the reservation with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, on...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash. According...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Frank Ledbetter Passes Away at 94

William F. “Frank” Ledbetter passed away at home in Hermiston on the evening of Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 94. Frank was born on Oct. 18, 1928 near Birch Tree, Mo. He was the sixth of eight children. He spent most of his early years in...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

Corps of Engineers Concludes Internal Investigation Into Dworshak Employee’s Death

PORTLAND, OR – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week met with the family of Eric Engle, the Walla Walla District utility employee who passed away while on duty June 29th at Dworshak Dam, to share with them the findings of the agency’s internal investigation. According to the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Matt Rabe, it was the determination of the investigating team that Engle’s death was not caused by the violation by USACE of any Army or USACE safety policies or practices.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BMAC food bank in Walla Walla receives over $100K in donations

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- $101,564.39 was recently raised at the 12th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank in Walla Walla. Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, Walla Walla Valley Wine, and other local business sponsors to raise funds to support local food pantries.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

FBI and local law enforcement serve multiple search warrants Wednesday

Richland Wash. — We're working to find out more about multiple search warrants that were executed Wednesday in Richland by RPD, the FBI, and the Border Patrol. Right now, these agencies aren't releasing any information about what they were looking for, but we do know the FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with local law enforcement served search warrants in the 1100 block of Wright Street, as well in the area of Wordrop and Hunt street Wednesday morning.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 11: Michael Anthony Iles, 34, was arrested near W. Beech Avenue and N. 1st Street and charged with failure to appear. Dec. 11: Ramon Viesca, 32, was arrested on the 900 block of W. Hermiston Avenue and charged...
elkhornmediagroup.com

CPPD has to turn down grant

COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place Police Department has had to abandon hopes of hiring a mental health professional. The position, which was recently advertised, would have helped first responders with people who are dealing with mental health crises. Chief Troy Tomaras said the position would have been funded...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
wallawallawa.gov

WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?

Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy