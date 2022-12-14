Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tias pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
PORTLAND, Ore.—On December 14, 2022, a resident of the Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty after he repeatedly struck a fellow resident of the reservation with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, on...
kptv.com
Man faces up to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter on Umatilla Indian Reservation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resident of Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Wednesday after repeatedly hitting a fellow resident with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, age 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Tias called law enforcement on January...
nbcrightnow.com
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
nbcrightnow.com
School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash. According...
KUOW
A 3.5-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens near Pasco have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are deliberating how to transport, bury, compost, or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like armored spikes on the trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the...
northeastoregonnow.com
Frank Ledbetter Passes Away at 94
William F. “Frank” Ledbetter passed away at home in Hermiston on the evening of Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 94. Frank was born on Oct. 18, 1928 near Birch Tree, Mo. He was the sixth of eight children. He spent most of his early years in...
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
koze.com
Corps of Engineers Concludes Internal Investigation Into Dworshak Employee’s Death
PORTLAND, OR – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week met with the family of Eric Engle, the Walla Walla District utility employee who passed away while on duty June 29th at Dworshak Dam, to share with them the findings of the agency’s internal investigation. According to the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Matt Rabe, it was the determination of the investigating team that Engle’s death was not caused by the violation by USACE of any Army or USACE safety policies or practices.
nbcrightnow.com
BMAC food bank in Walla Walla receives over $100K in donations
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- $101,564.39 was recently raised at the 12th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank in Walla Walla. Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, Walla Walla Valley Wine, and other local business sponsors to raise funds to support local food pantries.
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
KEPR
FBI and local law enforcement serve multiple search warrants Wednesday
Richland Wash. — We're working to find out more about multiple search warrants that were executed Wednesday in Richland by RPD, the FBI, and the Border Patrol. Right now, these agencies aren't releasing any information about what they were looking for, but we do know the FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with local law enforcement served search warrants in the 1100 block of Wright Street, as well in the area of Wordrop and Hunt street Wednesday morning.
Tri-City Herald
Gunman faces attempted murder after Pasco police shootout. Hostage still critical
An alleged gunman accused of opening fire on Pasco police while holding a woman hostage is now in the Franklin County Jail. Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was brought back from King County on Tuesday...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 11: Michael Anthony Iles, 34, was arrested near W. Beech Avenue and N. 1st Street and charged with failure to appear. Dec. 11: Ramon Viesca, 32, was arrested on the 900 block of W. Hermiston Avenue and charged...
elkhornmediagroup.com
CPPD has to turn down grant
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place Police Department has had to abandon hopes of hiring a mental health professional. The position, which was recently advertised, would have helped first responders with people who are dealing with mental health crises. Chief Troy Tomaras said the position would have been funded...
wallawallawa.gov
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
